Wrestling: Knights keep rolling by ousting NYM

Jordan Lohse got the Knights going with a pin in 1:55 at 106. Kaleb Getz (113, 7-1), Kade Olson (120, forfeit), Jake Nohre (126, TF, 3:05) and Hunter Hanson (132, forfeit) all followed with wins to give their team a commanding lead.

Bret Duncan added a forfeit win at 145 and Kaden Spindler won a 9-0 major decision at 152. Keaton Long pinned Dan Frost at 160 in 4:31 and Tyler Onstad did the same at 170 in 3:49 against Johnny Flynn. John Barber added a forfeit win for the Knights at 182 and Mason Nibbe rounded out the team's wins at 220 in a 6-5 decision against Josh Olson.

WCA-A-B-E 57, NYM 12

106 - Lohse def. Dane Niemi by fall, 1:55; 113 - Getz def. Carter Haman, 7-1; 120 - Olson won by forfeit; 126 - Nohre def. Logan Small by tech fall, 3:05; 132 - Hanson won by forfeit; 138 - M. Frost (NYM) def. Hunter Mickelsen, 6-1; 145 - Duncan won by forfeit; 152 - Spindler def. Dylan Fischer by major decision, 9-0; 160 - Long def. D. Frost by fall, 4:31; 170 - Onstad def. Flynn by fall, 3:49; 182 - Barber won by forfeit; 195 - Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) def. Wyatt Olson, 12-5; 220 - Nibbe def. J. Olson, 6-5; 185 - Jett Saewert (NYM) def. Zach Mattson by fall, 0:28