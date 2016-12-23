Boys basketball: Chargers fall to Rothsay 46-43

Junior guard Jake Hintermeister led the Chargers with 11 points, while Tanner Bitzan added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Darrin Wibstad put up nine points and six rebounds, and Taylor Bitzan tallied six points and six rebounds.

Holsten was happy to hold the Tigers to 46 points — especially since 30 of them came on shots from beyond the arc — but the offensive output wasn't enough to come out with a win.

"We gave up 46 points last night to a team that made 10 three pointers," he said. We played pretty good defense. But we only scored 43 in exchange."

The Chargers have dropped three straight since their 4-0 start to the season.

They're back on the court Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they host Henning for a 7:30 p.m. game in Evansville.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE STATS — Jake Hintermeister - 11 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Tanner Bitzan - 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 7 assists; Darrin Wibstad - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Keagan Schiele - 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; James Strese - 1 point, 1 rebound.