To get to that point, Bitzan missed the second of a pair of free throws on purpose, and the ball ended up at his feet. While trying to grab it, he kicked it, and it went off a Trojans player and out of bounds.

Bitzan got the inbounds pass, stepped back behind the three point line and threw up a shot, but it went off the rim and the Chargers lost the game to Ortonville 54-52.

Brandon-Evansville (4-2) scored the first seven points of the game before the Trojans started to work their way back. The Chargers struggled to put anything on the board in the closing minutes of the half. They gave up several turnovers by rushing plays and forcing passes through traffic.

“I think we weren’t patient enough offensively,” Chargers head coach John Holsten said. “Plus, they’re a good team. They were able to deflect a lot of passes and steal a lot of passes, and they disrupted our offense pretty well.”

Both teams played well defensively in the first half, but Ortonville was a little bit better and took a 16-15 lead with a Mitchell Meyer layup in the closing minutes. A Bitzan layup at the buzzer brought it to a 20-17 Chargers deficit going into the intermission.

“There was a stretch in the first half when we didn’t play particularly well in the offensive end, but we still kept competing,” said Holsten. “When kids miss shots, they kind of get a little down. These guys kept after it.”

Bitzan came alive in the final 18 minutes. Two threes in the opening minutes helped bring B-E within a point at 29-28, and it was back and forth the rest of the way.

With 5:43 left to play, Tanner Bitzan converted a three-point play to take a 42-41 lead, and from that point on it was a game of free throws.

The Chargers were 7-for-19 from the stripe, including eight missed free throws in the second half alone. Ortonville wasn’t much better, finishing 10-for-18, but they made enough to come out on top.

“I’d say the biggest problem is our free throws didn’t go in today,” junior James Strese said. “We just missed too many I think, especially down the stretch.”

Although the missed charity shots were the obvious flaw of the night, coach Holsten said it was much more than that.

“There’s a lot of things that were the difference in this game,” he said. “I’m going back to the first half. They were swarming us defensively. They were active, they were taking stuff away that we like to do, and we tip our cap to them.”

Taylor Bitzan led the B-E offense with 19 points. Strese added 12, while Tanner Bitzan had 10. On the Ortonville side, DaVone Edwards put uip 13 points, Nate Treinen 11 and Tyson Powell and Britton Conroy each added 10.

The Chargers travel to Rothsay on Thursday night for a 7:15 matchup. The Tigers are 3-3 on the year and have won two straight.

“They do a good job on their offense,” Holsten said. “They run good stuff. Defensively, they compete like heck, so we’re going to have to go out there and play as well as we can to get a win. We don’t normally play well in Rothsay anyway, so it would be a good time to start.”

ORTONVILLE 20 34 – 54

B-E 17 35 – 52

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE SCORING – Taylor Bitzan 19; James Strese 12; Tanner Bitzan 10; Darrin Wibstad 4; Jake Hintermeister 3; Kevin Campbell 2; Keagan Schiele 2.

ORTONVILLE SCORING – DaVonte Edwards 13; Nate Treinen 11; Tyson Powell 10; Britton Conroy 10; Mitchell Meyer 4; Deric Radermacher 2.