“It went fine, as long as we won,” B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. “It was either really super offense or not much defense. We had that 18-point lead in the second half and all of a sudden they start making shot after shot after shot.”

An Ortonville three-pointer brought them within six points with 11 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game, forcing a Chargers timeout. Then the Trojans’ Madysen Stegner hit one of her two free throws and Simpson called another timeout.

When asked what he told the team during the timeouts, he said, “to guard somebody. They had proven they could make these shots, maybe we better step out and guard them.”

Two more field goals brought the game to 54-53, and then an Alisha Ross three gave Ortonville a 59-58 lead with just less than seven minutes left to play. Luckily for the Chargers, it was the only leading score they would have during the whole game.

A couple clutch shots and free throws brought B-E to a 67-60 lead. Ortonville came within three points two more times (69-66 and 72-69), but Kennedy Lund sank one of her two free throws, Morgan Stelzer made a layup and Carrigan Okerlund made two free throws to allow the Chargers to eke out a 74-69 victory.

“We came out with a lot of turnovers and a lot of fouls,” Okerlund, a senior guard, said. “We don’t usually have that many fouls, and it kind of scattered us. We got frightened a little bit, but we got back into our groove. We got back into fast-paced stuff like we usually do. We missed a few layups that we usually should be making, but it got back on track.”

Okerlund led the Chargers with 17 points, while Allie Satterlie added 13, including 11 in the first half. Stelzer and Lund also each hit double digits, putting up 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“Offensively we played pretty well, other than missing a ton of layups,” said Simpson. “We scored 74 points, I think that’s pretty good.”

The win brings the Chargers to 5-0 on the season. Prior to Monday, the most points they had given up in a game was 39.

They plan to fix that prior to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Hancock, according to Okerlund.

“(We definitely need to work on) defense – one-on-one defense,” she said. “They have a lot of quick girls on their team, so we need to be ready for that.”

B-E 44 30 – 74

ORTONVILLE 30 39 – 69

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE SCORING – Carrigan Okerlund - 17; Allie Satterlie 13; Morgan Stelzer 11; Kennedy Lund 10; Lizzy Friedrich 8; Kylee Hansen 6; Lauren Landowski 6; Shyanna Behrens 3.

ORTONVILLE SCORING – Rachel Hoernemann 27; Alisha Ross 12; Madysen Stegner 9; Jaiden Conroy 7; Carissa Vanderwal 4; Emily Ross 3; Stephanie Rausch 3; Tyler Peters 2; Sam Erickson 2