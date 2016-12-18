Both teams won on Friday to set up the championship matchup. The Chargers (4-1) beat Mora 60-34 and Kimball (5-0) took down PACT Charter 76-52.

Brandon-Evansville’s defense had been the best in the state at the Class A level through four games in terms of opponents' points per game at 34.8. Kimball showed off its defense on Saturday, holding the Chargers to 14-of-41 shooting. Taylor Bitzan had 11 points for the Chargers, while James Strese added 10.

The Cubs got 17 points from Darius Westrich and 14 points and six rebounds from Del Guerrero as they led the way to the championship.

The Chargers are back in action on Tuesday at home in Evansville against Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. They will go to Rothsay on Thursday before heading into the Christmas break.