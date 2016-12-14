Brandon-Evansville head coach John Holsten felt his team was at a point where it could compete with the Battlers now. The Chargers went out and proved it in a 45-33 Little Eight Conference win that kept them undefeated at 3-0.

“Coaches knew it, now the kids know that they can compete with them,” Holsten said. “I think we’re a team to be reckoned with. If we play defense like we did tonight, we’ll be in every game.”

Holsten called VanErp one of the best players around as he looked ahead to this game last week. VanErp had 15 points on Tuesday, but the Chargers made everything tough on him. They stymied the Battlers overall on their way to limiting Battle Lake to 36 percent shooting (13-36).

“It’s always a step in the right direction when you can beat a program like that,” B-E junior point guard Taylor Bitzan said. “We knew it was going to be a big game. We practiced really hard for it, and we stuck with our game plan the whole game and came out with a win.”

The Chargers didn’t leave much doubt about the outcome. They jumped on the Battlers 24-14 by the break and kept a double-digit lead the rest of the way after a couple quick threes after halftime.

Bitzan led the way with 13 points. Fellow juniors James Strese and Darrin Wibstad both hit two threes on their way to eight points, but this night was about defense and rebounding for Brandon-Evansville. Through three games, the Chargers have allowed an LEC-best 35 points per game to opponents.

“We were active,” Holsten said. “We were good at contesting their shots, and I thought that we helped each other out really well. The kids are starting to really trust each other defensively. Most of defense is trust anyway, and they really do trust each other.”

Holsten was thrilled with the way his guys competed with energy. That showed up on the glass as Brandon-Evansville gave up just two offensive rebounds and none in the first half. The Chargers won the rebounding battle 33-18.

“Our effort on the glass was just outstanding,” Holsten said. “There was no other reason for it other than our guys wanted the rebound.”

It was a collective effort. Four players had at least five boards, including six each from Strese, senior Kevin Campbell and freshman Tanner Bitzan. Campbell, the only senior on the roster, doesn’t always score much, but he drew the praise of his head coach for how he sets the tone in other areas.

“I love Kevin Campbell,” Holsten said. “I’ll play basketball with Kevin Campbell any day of the week. He’s all over the place. For Kevin, it’s about what position can you guard? He can guard all of them, and that’s so important for us. He brings all the little stuff.”

The Chargers need players willing to do some dirty work after losing the bulk of their post presence to graduation from last year in Sam Anderson and Skyler Quinn. The Chargers used a lot of dribble penetration to get into the lane against the Battlers.

Taylor Bitzan scored on a couple quick drives to open the game. Battle Lake adjusted by sending help, and that opened up the perimeter for the Chargers to hit seven threes.

Bitzan, who has started at point guard since eighth grade, has the look of a more aggressive player as a junior. He has a quiet demeanor, but Holsten called him the leader of this team that sets a tone by how aggressive he has played so far this season.

“(I’m) a lot more confident,” Bitzan said. “My teammates do a really good job where if I drive, I kick it out and they nail a three. Then they have to honor that too. It just opens up a lot more lanes for me. This whole team has really high confidence. “

Holsten pointed to two specific areas when asked what this group has shown him through a 3-0 start.

“Team chemistry is outstanding and team defense,” Holsten said. “Those two things. That’s stuff that we haven’t done very well in the past – team chemistry and team defense. This is the best it’s been.”

Bitzan said that stems from having played together for so long. It’s resulting in some good basketball through the early season, highlighted by a win over a Battle Lake team that the Chargers have a lot of respect for after years of being on the other side of things in this rivalry.

“I think it’s a big boost,” Wibstad said. “It’s been years since we beat Battle Lake, and this is a huge win. We have a big tournament coming up this weekend in Kimball. When we can start the season off 3-0 with very good wins, it’s great for our program.”

B-E 24 21 – 45

BATTLE LAKE 14 19 – 33

TOTALS – B-E – FG – 18-49; Three-point FG – 7-24; FT – 2-2; Assists – 10; Blocks – 1; Rebounds – 33; Steals – 11; Turnovers – 18; Battle Lake – FG – 13-36; Three-point FG – 4-14; FT – 3-6; Rebounds – 18; Turnovers – 9

B-E – James Strese – 8 points, 1 assist, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Taylor Bitzan – 13 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Wibstad – 8 points, 3 rebounds; Kevin Campbell – 3 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Keagan Schiele – 5 points, 1 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Jake Hintermeister – 3 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Tanner Bitzan – 5 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

BATTLE LAKE SCORING – Nick VanErp – 1; Bennet Cameron – 9; Colton Kirschbaum – 2; Isaiah Dorn – 6; E. VanErp – 15