Girls basketball: Chargers roll to 3-0

"They came ready to play," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said of his players. "I think we caught Ashby at the wrong time for them. They're young and they were sick and never really got anything going at all. We have a very veteran team, but Ashby always plays hard."

The Chargers had more than twice the shot attempts as the Arrows (0-2). They connected on 23-of-77 shots overall, while Ashby hit on 9-of-35. Carrigan Okerlund had 14 points, four rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Chargers. Kylee Hansen added 12 points and Kennedy Lund had 11 points and five rebounds.

Freshman Courtney Koefod led the Arrows with 15 points.

The Chargers have another week off before hosting Rothsay (2-2) this Friday night at 7:15. They will welcome in Ortonville (1-2) on Monday at 7:30.

B-E 36 23 - 59

ASHBY 7 15 - 22

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 23-77; FT - 7-13; Rebounds - 38; Ashby - FG - 9-35; FT - 1-8; Rebounds - 22

B-E - Shyanna Behrens - 3 points; Morgan Stelzer - 2 points; Hansen - 12 points; Sara Jacobson - 4 points; Okerlund - 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Madison Quinn - 4 points; Allie Satterlie - 3 points, 7 rebounds; Lizzy Friedrich - 6 points, 8 rebounds; Lund - 11 points, 5 rebounds; Lauren Landowski - 6 rebounds

ASHBY SCORING - Amelia Barry - 2; Koefod - 15; Sawyer Risbrudt - 4; Jacey Schlosser - 1