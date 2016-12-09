Boys basketball: Chargers roll to 2-0

The Chargers had the recipe for success no matter who a team plays. They outrebounded the Warriors 35-17 and shot 26-of-51 from the field, while holding the Warriors to 12-of-40.

"It wasn't all that complicated," B-E head coach John Holsten said. "It was several times of consecutive stops and making shots."

Junior guard Taylor Bitzan is coming off a season where he led the Chargers in rushing in football during his first year as their feature back. He's carrying over that success into this winter as he had an all-around game of 22 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. That's after 21 points in a season-opening win over Swanville.

"There seems to be a huge carryover from football to basketball," Holsten said. "He's been the best player on the floor in both games."

James Strese added eight points for the Chargers. Keagan Schiele had eight points, six rebounds and three assists, while Darrin Wibstad chipped in 12 points and five boards.

"The team chemistry seems to be really good," Holsten said of the 2-0 start. "Kids are pulling for each other all the time, and it's a good group to be around."

The Chargers will put their perfect start on the line against Little Eight Conference foe Battle Lake in Evansville on Tuesday. That Battlers are 1-0 after a 58-22 win over Henning on Dec. 2.

"They're good," Holsten said. "They play good defense. They have Eric VanErp, who is one of the more talented kids around."

B-E 34 33 - 67

WHN 12 20 - 32

TOTALS - BE - FG - 26-51 FG; Rebounds - 35; Steals - 9; Assists - 13; WHN - FG - 12-40; Rebounds - 17

B-E - James Strese - 8 points, 3 rebounds; Michael Schroeder - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Marshall Riedel - 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 assist; Taylor Bitzan - 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists; Darrin Wibstad - 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Kevin Campbell - 1 steal, 2 assists; Keagan Schiele - 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Brandon Merritt - 3 points, 1 rebound; Jake Hintermeister- 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists; Tanner Bitzan - 6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

WH-N SCORING LEADERS - Matt Thielen - 10; Isaac Wilson - 8