“I thought we played really good defense most of the game,” Chargers head coach John Holsten said. “I thought we competed hard each possession. For the most part we limited them to one shot. They didn’t get many second shots. I thought that was the key to the game.”

Hintermeister, who finished the game with 18 points, scored in the opening minutes from three-point range for the Chargers’ first points of the year.

A nine-point run gave B-E a 12-4 lead, capped off by a Bitzan four-point play. But the Bulldogs came right back and scored the next five points, forcing Holsten to call a timeout and talk things over.

The rest of the half went back and forth. Swanville guard Lawrence Mettler drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to finish the half at a 23-19 Brandon-Evansville lead.

In the second half, the Chargers slowly grabbed ahold of the momentum. With eight minutes left, they gained a double-digit lead for the first time at 36-26.

Bitzan’s 17 second-half points were, according to Holsten, a relief to see, and also the reason he was the player on the court who stood out the most Friday night.

“The last 10 minutes of the game, Taylor Bitzan took over, and we’ve been waiting awhile for that to happen,” Holsten said. “It was great to see, and I think it’s going to pay dividends for us down the road.”

With two minutes left in the game, Bitzan nailed a shot from beyond the arc to go up 46-33, and the Chargers coasted the rest of the way to the 53-40 win.

Although the win was nice, Bitzan is only looking ahead to the upcoming games.

“It’s good,” he said of the win. “But there’s a lot more games to come, and we know what we have to get better at. It’s such a long season. We just need to keep getting better and better every game, and we just want to be ready for playoffs.”

The Chargers are back on their home floor in Evansville next Tuesday, when they host Hancock. The Owls finished with a 17-7 record last season, and they beat Brandon-Evansville three times, including the game ending the Chargers’ season.

“They beat us three times last year, and we owe them one,” Holsten said. “They’re a talented bunch. They have a real good point guard, they have good size and they play good defense. It’s going to be a tough ballgame, but I think our guys believe we can compete with them. We just owe them one, that’s all.”

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE23 23 -- 46

SWANVILLE19 21 -- 40

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE - Taylor Bitzan 21, Jake Hintermeister 18, Keagan Schiele 7, James Strese 4, Darrin Wibstad 3

SWANVILLE - Lawrence Mettler 11, Travis Barthel 10, Charlie Kurowski 8, Bennett Primus 6, Cole Pfeiffer 4, Troy Evans 1