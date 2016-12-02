Girls basketball: Chargers move to 2-0

The Chargers got off to a fast start against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, building a 44-22 lead by the half and never looking back in a 71-39 win Thursday night.

"We were able to hit three threes the first half and had pretty balanced scoring," B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. "We also forced a bunch of turnovers on the press that led to some easy buckets."

The Chargers had six players finish with at least seven points. Kylee Hansen had 19 to go along with seven steals. Carrigan Okerlund added 16 points, Kennedy Lund had 11 points and seven rebounds, Lizzy Friedrich had nine points and eight boards, and Shyanna Behrens and Allie Satterlie each added seven points. Morgan Stelzer added seven rebounds and five assists.

"She had a good game without scoring," Simpson said of Stelzer.

The Chargers beat Park Christian in the season opener on Nov. 29 in a game Simpson felt they didn't show what they were fully capable of. He liked what he saw out of his team in game two.

"Much better," Simpson said. "The intensity was better and just the overall play was better. That first game was just a lack of practice and lack of a scrimmage. I think that would have helped. They played more like they're capable of (against Hillcrest)."

The Chargers shot 24-of-61 from the field and held the Comets to just 29 shots (13-of-29). They also outrebounded Hillcrest 37-28.

Brandon-Evansville will be at Battle Lake on Tuesday for another LEC game before going to Ashby on Dec. 9.

B-E 44 27 - 71

HILLCREST 22 17 - 39

TOTALS - B-E - FG - 24-61; FT - 16-34; Rebounds - 37; Hillcrest - FG - 13-29; FT - 9-21; Rebounds - 28

B-E - Behrens - 7 points; Hansen - 19 points, 7 steals; Okerlund - 16 points, 3 assists; Satterlie - 7 points; Friedrich - 9 points, 8 rebounds; Lund - 11 points, 7 rebounds; Lauren Landowski - 2 points; Stelzer - 7 rebounds, 5 assists

HILLCREST SCORING - Hanna Lavin - 9; Ruthanne Erickson - 6; Olivia Foss - 12; Susana Preston - 3; Anna Newman - 5; Abigail Christenson - 4