“Eight practices, two stormed out, and we didn’t have a scrimmage - I think that kind of hurt,” B-E head coach Dick Simpson said. “Luckily, we’re all seniors. I think they know they can play better, but give Park Christian credit. They were putting so much pressure on us.”

The Falcons (0-1) trailed by nine at the half, but used their full-court pressure to force some early turnovers in the second. It led to an 11-0 run out of the break, and a 22-20 lead.

“We got a little excited, I think,” Simpson said. “We still have to figure out a few things as far as who should be playing and where against the press. I probably should have called a timeout, but I wanted to see, ‘You guys are seniors, settle down here.’ ”

The Chargers did settle in. They used some pressure defense of their own to flip the script on the Falcons and force some turnovers themselves.

That led to some easy buckets. Brandon-Evansville forward Kennedy Lund was on the fastbreak all night on her way to a game-high 16 points.

“That was fun,” Lund said with a laugh. “Our shots weren’t falling. We just knew they would have to fall eventually, so we just kept working it. I think (our defense) played a huge role because we were able to get stops and get on those fast breaks.”

The Chargers start five seniors in Lund, Morgan Stelzer, Kylee Hansen, Carrigan Okerlund and Lizzy Friedrich. Stelzer added seven points to Lund’s 16, but it was a couple juniors off the bench who provided a nice spark for B-E.

Lauren Landowski, a 5’9” forward, made good on her first extended minutes on varsity by scoring 11 points on five baskets in the paint and a free throw. She teamed with Lund in the second half to help the Chargers extend their lead back to double digits. That helped trump 15 points from Park Christian’s Allyson Kangas and 12 from Ingrid Swanson.

“I was nervous at first,” Landowski said. “It was my first big game on varsity, but I just did what I know best.”

Fellow junior Allie Satterlie also made her minutes count with seven points. She hit a three from the left corner that helped put things away and added a couple baskets on the break.

“We take a lot of pride (in performing well off the bench),” Landowski said. “We have a lot of fun with all these girls, and I think we work really good together.”

The Chargers have some high hopes for the season with so many upperclassmen to lean on.

“We have six seniors, so it’s our last year,” Lund said. “We’re going to really try to give it our all every game.”

Brandon-Evansville finished tied for second with Battle Lake in the Little Eight Conference a year ago at 9-3, while Underwood won the conference at 10-2. The Rockets figure to be the team to go through again with a lot of athletes back, many of whom were part of a 30-5 volleyball season.

The Chargers hope to push them this winter. Simpson knows they will have to play better than they did on Tuesday night to beat some of the top teams on their schedule, but the end result they got is exactly what they were hoping for in the opener.

“We won,” Simpson said. “Give Park Christian credit for playing hard. The start of the second half, I think we just got a little excited and did some kind of silly things. It was the first game.”

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 20 31 - 51

PARK CHRISTIAN 11 27 - 38

B-E SCORING - Lund - 16; Landowski - 11; Friedrich - 2; Satterlie - 7; Okerlund - 3; Hansen - 4; Stelzer - 7; Shyanna Behrens - 1

PARK CHRISTIAN SCORING - Swanson - 12; Kangas - 15; Molly Metzger - 1; Karley Motschenbacher - 6; Hannah Hansen - 4