Football: Verndale proves a little too much for B-E

Unfortunately for the Chargers, both times ended with losses that book-ended a 7-3 season. Brandon-Evansville was leading at the half in a season-opening loss to Verndale on Sept. 2. The Chargers were up again in a 14-12 game after the first quarter on Saturday in the Section 4 semifinals. They were within four points until the final minutes, but the Pirates (10-0) again found a way to win and advance to the section title game with a 24-14 victory.

"We feel we're right there," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's really tough when we know we have one of the toughest sections in the state. Six really good teams. It's just the way the section is. We feel we're right there, and we gave them a heck of a game."

Verndale didn't put things out of reach until Luke Weniger hit Matthew Steege for a 12-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to make it a 10-point game.

Weniger had a huge day for the Pirates, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 36 times for 161 yards and a score. He even caught a 23-yard touchdown from Mack Jones for the first touchdown of the game in the opening quarter.

The Chargers rallied from that initial deficit. McKenon Plaster broke a 31-yard touchdown run to tie things at six apiece before Weniger scored on a 43-yard run a minute later. Plaster responded again, this time from five yards out before Taylor Bitzan punched in the 2-point conversion for a 14-12 lead at the quarter mark.

It was an 18-14 advantage for Verndale after a Weniger touchdown pass to senior Mac Schluttner in the second quarter. Right before the half, the Chargers got down near the Pirates' goal line, but a fumble at the 1 gave the ball back to Verndale and shifted the momentum going into the break.

"It was one of those where we thought we were in and they said we fumbled," Pattrin said. "That would have given us the lead going into the half. It was a big swing right there. We still had almost 300 yards rushing. We were moving the ball, and they made some plays at key times. We just came up a couple inches short."

Not many teams have been able to stop the Chargers' ground game, and it was no different on Saturday. They ran for 287 yards on 50 carries for a 5.74 yards-per-carry average. Bitzan led the way with 135 yards on 26 touches, while Plaster added 93 yards on 20 carries and fellow senior Jake Nohre had 56 on just three attempts.

"The guys battled," Pattrin said. "They went toe-to-toe. It was a big, physical game and we played well. There is nothing to hang their heads about. The guys didn't back down. They battled to the end, and it was a fight to the closing minutes. I'm really proud of them."

The Chargers set their sights on reaching the FargoDome and playing in a section championship from the beginning of the season. They gave themselves a chance, but that doesn't dampen the sting when the season ends.

"It's an emotional ending for the guys," Pattrin said. "We've really strived to be a family here, and the guys look at this as a brotherhood and we're going to battle together. It's not necessarily that they're sad we lost, but it's emotional because we had a couple guys who played their last games in our uniform, and it's tough to say goodbye to those guys."

Plaster, Nohre, Kevin Campbell and Mike Anderson will all have to be replaced for this team after graduation.

"Losing McKenon, Kevin and Jake and Mike is going to be tough," Pattrin said. "To replace what McKenon has done the last couple years, we'll have to see who's going to step up and and fill those shoes. Kevin did a good job of managing the offense (at quarterback) and in the secondary he did a great job. He had four picks this year and a bunch for his career. Then Jake on the back end has been a staple for us with his tackling ability and being able to cover."

Those are holes to fill, but the Chargers should be in good shape with the guys they bring back helping younger players into the fold. They will return their entire offensive line and leading rusher in Bitzan for what Pattrin expects to be another good season in 2017.

"We have some big shoes to fill," he said. "But we know in our young guys we have guys who can step in, and we'll go from there."

B-E 14 0 0 0 - 14

VERNDALE 12 6 0 6 - 24

TOTALS - B-E - Total offense - 59-310; Passing - 23; Rushing - 287; Penalties - 2-20; Turnovers - 2; First downs - 17; Verndale - Total Offense - 65-387; Passing - 175; Rushing - 212; Penalties - 6-45; First downs - 15

B-E OFFENSE - Passing - Campbell - 3-9, 23 yards, INT; Rushing - Tay. Bitzan - 26-135; Plaster - 20-93, 2 TD; Nohre - 3-56; Campbell - 1-3; Receiving - Bitzan - 1-10; Tanner Bitzan - 1-7; Darrin Wibstad - 1-6

VERNDALE OFFENSE - Passing - Weniger - 12-20, 152 yards, 2 TD; Jones - 1-2, 23 yards, TD; Rushing - Weniger - 36-161, TD; Jones - 4-42; Taylor Willis - 3-9; Receiving - Tyler Willis - 7-73; Schluttner - 2-47, TD; Weniger - 1-23, TD; Jordan Brownlow - 2-20; Taylor Willis - 1-12

B-E DEFENSE - Nohre - 9 tackles; Plaster - 9 tackles, .5 TFL; Tanner Bitzan - 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL; Taylor Bitzan - 6.5 tackles; James Strese - 4.5 tackles; Campbell - 4.5 tackles; Chris Vinson - 2.5 tackles; Nick Thorstad - 2 tackles; Wibstad - 1.5 tackles; Avery Wendt - 1.5 tackles