Football: Verndale knocks off Chargers in section playoffs

The Brandon-Evansville football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday afternoon at Verndale in a 24-14 loss to the Pirates.

The Chargers (7-3) led 14-12 after one quarter before top-seeded Verndale added another touchdown in the second quarter to lead 18-14 at the break. That's how things stood heading to the fourth, but the Pirates (10-0) added a touchdown to secure their spot in the 9-Man, Section 4 title game against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the FargoDome.