    Football: Verndale knocks off Chargers in section playoffs

    By Eric Morken Today at 6:19 p.m.

    The Brandon-Evansville football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday afternoon at Verndale in a 24-14 loss to the Pirates.

    The Chargers (7-3) led 14-12 after one quarter before top-seeded Verndale added another touchdown in the second quarter to lead 18-14 at the break. That's how things stood heading to the fourth, but the Pirates (10-0) added a touchdown to secure their spot in the 9-Man, Section 4 title game against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the FargoDome.

    Check back later for more on this story.  

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
