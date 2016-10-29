Volleyball: Underwood ends B-E's season in subsection semis

Underwood is 26-4 for a reason and had beaten the Chargers two times during the regular season. On Friday, the Rockets made it three straight over B-E this fall after a 3-0 sweep by 25-9, 25-20 and 25-19 scores.

“We knew coming into tonight we would have to play very well if we were going to compete with Underwood,” head coach Kelly Olson said. “The players were excited and looking forward to the match. We stumbled a bit out of the gate, but responded well in the second and third sets. We wanted to do a lot of things tonight that we did Thursday verses CGB, but we didn't get to do what we wanted.”

The Rockets made sure of that.

“Underwood kept the pressure on us, and although the kids played hard, in the end we couldn't execute enough at the end of sets to finish on top,” Olson said. “We wish Underwood and the rest of the 6A teams the best of luck in the section tourney and hope the winner represents this section well at state.”

Underwood kept the Chargers from running much offense as B-E finished with just 16 kills. Elizabeth Schiele and Allie Satterlie each had four. Shyanna Behrens and Lizzy Friedrich added three apiece, and Kennedy Lund chipped in two kills.

Carrigan Okerlund had a team-high 12 digs and Kylee Hansen finished with 13 assists in her last match as a Charger. Hansen leaves as the program’s all-time assist leader after posting 1,980 throughout her three years as a starter.

Behrens, Friedrich, Lund, Okerlund and Sadie Roers will join Hansen in having to be replaced after graduating this spring. That group helped lead the Chargers to an 18-11 overall record this fall.

“Their years of hard work helped make this a fun and successful season for all of us,” Olson said. “They are not only a fun group of kids, but represented their school in a way that makes everyone proud. It will be hard to not see them on the court next year, but in the end, graduation always takes our players from us…they will leave the program in good shape and have shown the younger players how role models should treat others, respect their opponents, and always do their best.”

UNDERWOOD 3, B-E 0

(25-9, 25-20, 25-19)

B-E – Okerlund – 1 ace, 1 assist, 12 digs; Emily Bukkila – 1 ace, 3 digs; Satterlie – 4 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Behrens – 3 kills, 5 digs; Schiele – 4 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Lund – 2 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Hansen – 2 aces, 3 blocks, 13 assists, 5 digs; Friedrich – 3 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs