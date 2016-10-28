B-E's next step: Beating Verndale

"We got to get past a team like Verndale," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said after a 36-12 win over Hancock in the playoff opener on Tuesday. "They've had our number. They're a great-coached team. They have great players, but I think we match up very well with them. We have great players, we have good coaches over here. It's going to be a battle. It was a battle the first time we played them. It's going to be a battle again."

That first matchup came in the season opener on Sept. 2. The Chargers led 12-8 at the half in that one after a couple of 1-yard McKenon Plaster touchdown runs. The Pirates, 9-0 and ranked seventh in the final 9-Man polls, owned the second half, though. They put up 26 points on their way to a 34-20 win.

"It's going to be whoever hits harder and we have to come out strong in the second half," B-E junior lineman Avery Wendt said. "We had trouble in that game in the second half. We were up at the half and the second half they got the better of us. We just have to come together as a team."

The Chargers know it will take a full team effort to get the job done. That's being good in every facet of the game against a Verndale program that is averaging 41.9 points per game and allowing just 7.3 points to opponents.

"We have to play our game," Plaster said. "It seems like every time we go to Verndale, we don't play together as a team. We just really need to come together and play as one. They're Verndale. They play hard; we play hard. We're right there with them. We just have to get over that hump that we've never beat them. We have to make history."

Pattrin doesn't expect his players to do anything out of the ordinary. He believes they have enough if they just play the kind of football that got them to seven wins already.

"It's like what we've been doing. We worry about taking care of the football, getting on our blocks, moving our feet," Pattrin said. "It's X's and O's, but it comes down to the guys and how they're going to perform. (Verndale head coach) Mike (Mahlen) does a great job down there. He's been doing it for a long time and he does a great job. We'd like to take that next step and go to the FargoDome. We've been in the semifinals before. It's time to take that next step."

The Chargers have already taken a leap forward with the seven wins being a program record. That's all well and good, but this group isn't content heading into a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

"We know we've accomplished a lot, but it's not about the past," Wendt said. "We have to look ahead and keep moving on and beat Verndale. That's our one obstacle that we have to go out and do. Beat them and go to the FargoDome. That's been our top goal all season."