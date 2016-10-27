Brandon-Evansville (18-10) labored a little bit through the first two sets against the Wolverines (17-13). The Chargers held off CGB 25-23 in the first before falling 25-17 in the second.

That sent a message that B-E responded to. The Chargers dominated the third set 25-14 before a 25-18 fourth set secured the win and advanced them to a matchup against top-seeded Underwood on Friday.

“I think that we realized how bad we wanted to win,” senior setter Kylee Hansen said after finishing with 50 assists. “We started to get our passes up and focusing more on what we wanted to do. That helped us to get on a run and keep going.”

Chargers’ head coach Kelly Olson felt everything started from the back row. This team has been as productive as its passing has allowed it to be all season, and the Chargers got the ball to Hansen in good spots through the third and fourth sets.

“If we feed the ball, we’re pretty good,” Olson said. “(Elizabeth) Schiele was tough tonight. Shyanna (Behrens) played a nice game. All of our hitters had real timely kills, and they were aggressive.”

Hansen has a lot of options to work with when she gets the ball. Schiele had a match-high 17 kills from the middle. Behrens added 13 kills, senior Lizzy Friedrich had 10 and junior Allie Satterlie finished with nine.

“There’s so many good hitters to work with,” Hansen said. “Everybody is good. It’s just seeing who has the hot hand, where the blockers on the other team are. If there’s a shorter girl, maybe I’ll throw a set out to someone there. It’s just seeing where my options are.”

The Chargers hadn’t met the Wolverines during the regular season. They might not have known a lot about the Wolverines, but B-E knew it didn’t want to ends its season quite yet.

“Coming into this, we had a tough week of practice and we were focused,” Satterlie said. “We had to focus on the first game and just keep going. We needed to be pretty confident because we knew they were going to come with a lot of fire.”

The Chargers have been playing well of late. Thursday’s win is the team’s eighth in the last nine matches played outside of weekend tournaments. The only loss in there is against the 25-4 Underwood team they will face next.

“The season is about progression, and you hope you’re playing really well at the end,” Olson said. “We hit that mid-season lull and we spent probably a couple weeks trying to get the girls to refocus on what their goals were. We just talked about things that we do have left and things that we could control...They’ve internalized that pretty well here the last couple weeks and it showed in (a win over) Wheaton (23-3). They’re really good. Rothsay is a tough squad and then this one tonight. Hopefully it carries over and comes out tomorrow.”

Olson knows how good Underwood is after getting swept by the Rockets and winning just one set in those two losses. Of Underwood’s 25 wins, 18 have come in straight sets. The Rockets beat eighth-seeded Hancock (10-13) 3-0 on Thursday to secure their spot in the subsection semifinals.

“Underwood is pretty good,” Olson said. “Obviously, we want to do our best. There’s probably a reason we lost twice to them this season and only took one set out of seven. I just hope we can make a match of it with what we do best. If we play well, I think we’ll at least give them a little something.”

Satterlie says the Chargers are motivated and ready to give the Rockets a run. Hansen added that a good start to sticking with them will be passing like they did against CGB.

“They were really on tonight,” she said. “Then it’s just getting the block up on their good hitters, because they have a few. I think that’s something that we’ll focus on.”

The Chargers have some momentum heading into the matchup with three straight wins now. They’re eager to see how that translates against the subsection’s top seed when they meet the Rockets at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“They’re excited” Olson said. “I know that after we lost to them the second time, (the girls) said they just want one more shot to see if we can give them a game. They got their opportunity.”

B-E 3, CGB 1

(25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18)

B-E - Carrigan Okerlund - 1 ace, 14 digs; Satterlie - 9 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Behrens - 2 aces, 13 kills, 12 digs; Schiele - 17 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Kennedy Lund - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 assists, 12 digs; Hansen - 3 kills, 50 assists, 12 digs; Friedrich - 10 kills, 1 block, 2 digs