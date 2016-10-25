Football: Chargers overcome slow start in playoff opener

The Owls (5-4) didn’t score again until a 58-yard pass from Koehl to Noah Kannegiesser with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers had taken full control by that time in a 36-12 win that sets up a date at top-seeded Verndale on Saturday afternoon.

“Hancock has improved over the year,” B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. “They came and hit us in the mouth to start out with. It started with that surprise onside kick. We had a couple things not go our way, but hats off to our seniors in stepping up with their leadership and keeping the guys calm. We ended up really taking over the game, and it turned out pretty good.”

It started with one of those seniors in McKenon Plaster breaking a 59-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Junior Taylor Bitzan added the 2-point conversion, and it was 8-6 Chargers. That’s how things went to the half as both teams struggled to move the ball through a consistent rain that only fell harder as the game progressed.

“We know we’ve had trouble coming out in the first half, so we felt in the second half we should be OK,” junior lineman Avery Wendt said. “There always is that thing in the back of your head, but we knew if we played our game and got back with it, that we’d be pretty well set.”

It started on defense. The Chargers forced two turnovers deep inside Hancock territory that set up short drives for second-half touchdowns.

A fumbled snap early in the third quarter gave B-E the ball at the Hancock 33. A couple plays later, Plaster ran over defenders for a 26-yard touchdown that made it 16-6 after the Bitzan 2-point conversion.

“I just see the hole and I hit it 100 miles per hour,” Plaster said. “If some guy gets in my way, I’ll either step over him or put my shoulder into him. That’s how (assistant coach Dan) Johnson has taught us how to run.”

Plaster and Bitzan’s bruising running styles fare well in the wet weather conditions that they were faced with on Tuesday. That eventually wore down a Hancock team that had won five of its last six games entering the playoffs.

“It doesn’t really affect us because our offense is built for this,” Plaster said of the rain. “It’s fun - slipping and sliding and hitting people.”

The Chargers continued to pull away through the second half. Senior quarterback Kevin Campbell hit junior Mike Schroeder on a 38-yard passing play that set up a Bitzan 3-yard touchdown run and a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.

On the ensuing Owls’ possession, senior Jake Nohre blitzed on the outside edge and caused a fumble that set his offense up from Hancock’s 11-yard line. Bitzan added his second touchdown on the very next play, this time from 11 yards out.

Nohre was a menace to the Owls after moving from his safety spot to outside linebacker after both Jake Hintermeister and Darrin Wibstad suffered injuries in the game.

“His speed and his size are really an advantage for him,” Pattrin said of Nohre. “He’s a smaller guy, but he’s so strong being a wrestler and such a workout guy. He’s so strong and so low to the ground that he’s tough to block. Then he’s so fast coming off the edge. He had a huge game tonight.”

Nohre and the defense set the tone for the Chargers to pull away, and the offense eventually followed after a slow start. Campbell put the finishing touches on things on a bootleg run that went 18 yards down the left side for a 36-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“I think it’s a matter of figuring out what a team’s going to give us,” Pattrin said. “Our line is really communicating well, saying, ‘Hey, let’s try this. Let’s work at this. It should be open.’ It makes my job really easy calling plays because they understand the playbook. They understand what we’re trying to do and they suggest things that I can’t see out there. With James (Strese) and Avery and Chris (Vinson) - they really stepped up as my eyes out there and communicate what works.”

The win moved the Chargers to 7-2. That’s already a B-E program record for most wins in a season, but this team doesn’t want to be done.

The next goal for the Chargers is there for the taking on Saturday at 2 p.m. To accomplish it, they will have to go through a team that already beat them once this year in seventh-ranked Verndale (9-0). The Pirates took care of Underwood with ease on Tuesday in a 48-2 win.

“We know we’ve accomplished a lot, but it’s not about the past,” Wendt said. “We have to look ahead and keep moving on and beat Verndale. That’s our one obstacle that we have to go out and do. Beat them and go to the Fargo Dome. That’s been our top goal all season.”

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 8 0 16 12 - 36

HANCOCK 6 0 0 6 - 12

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Hancock - Koehl 4-yard run; Missed 2-point conversion; B-E - Plaster 59-yard run; Bitzan 2-point conversion run

SECOND QUARTER - No scoring

THIRD QUARTER - B-E - Plaster 26-yard run; Bitzan 2-point conversion; B-E - Bitzan 3-yard run; Plaster 2-point conversion

FOURTH QUARTER - B-E - Bitzan 11-yard run; Missed 2-point conversion; B-E - Campbell 18-yard run; Missed 2-point conversion; Hancock - Koehl 58-yard pass to Kannegeisser; Missed 2-point conversion