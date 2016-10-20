6A volleyball: Chargers four seed in subsection tourney

The Chargers (17-10) open play on Thursday, Oct. 27 at home against No. 5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. in Brandon. A win would advance B-E to the subsection semifinals, facing the winner of top seed Underwood and No. 8 Hancock/No. 9 West Central Area on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Glenwood.

On the top half of the subsection bracket, No. 2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross will face the winner of the play-in match between No. 7 Battle Lake and No. 10 Ortonville in Wheaton, while No. 3 Henning will take on either No. 6 Parkers Prairie or No. 11 Ashby at home in the subsection quarterfinals.

The top four seeds in the 6A North bracket include Sebeka, New York Mills, Breckenridge and Park Christian.

The 6A-South championship will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Glenwood and the 6A title match will also be in Glenwood on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.