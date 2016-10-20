Search
    6A volleyball: Chargers four seed in subsection tourney

    By Will Benson Today at 10:39 a.m.

    The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team notched victories in seven of its last eight regular season matches to earn the No. 4 seed in the Section 6A South tournament.

    The Chargers (17-10) open play on Thursday, Oct. 27 at home against No. 5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7 p.m. in Brandon. A win would advance B-E to the subsection semifinals, facing the winner of top seed Underwood and No. 8 Hancock/No. 9 West Central Area on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Glenwood.

    On the top half of the subsection bracket, No. 2 Wheaton-Herman-Norcross will face the winner of the play-in match between No. 7 Battle Lake and No. 10 Ortonville in Wheaton, while No. 3 Henning will take on either No. 6 Parkers Prairie or No. 11 Ashby at home in the subsection quarterfinals.

    The top four seeds in the 6A North bracket include Sebeka, New York Mills, Breckenridge and Park Christian.

    The 6A-South championship will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Glenwood and the 6A title match will also be in Glenwood on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
