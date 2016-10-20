"We always talk about taking the next step," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's just another step in the program to where we want to go. We haven't had a home playoff game in a very long time. I can't even remember the last time it was. To be able to do that, be able to go 6-2, have the winningest season in school history is a big thing. The guys took a lot of pride in it and they wanted it."

The Chargers left no doubt on their way to securing the fourth seed in the Section 4, 9-man playoffs. Brandon-Evansville led 16-0 after the first quarter against the Jaguars (3-5). By halftime, it was 36-0.

"We got back to running the football well, and we threw the ball well too," Pattrin said. "I think (senior quarterback) Kevin (Campbell) had three touchdown passes tonight. We just took what they were giving us. We ran it well and that was able to set up our passing game early. It all just came together."

Campbell found three separate receivers in Darrin Wibstad, McKenon Plaster and Jake Hintermeister for his passing touchdowns. Taylor Bitzan, Jake Nohre, Plaster and Hintermeister all found the end zone in the running game, as well.

The Chargers have responded well to their two losses this season. They beat Hancock 33-8 in week two after dropping a 34-20 game against Verndale in the opener. Wednesday's rout of RCW followed a 24-16 loss to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross last week.

"They really took it to heart, the couple things we had to fix," Pattrin said. "Renville is a team that likes to blitz and send five, six guys at a time. Our line really picked it up well. They adjusted well and communicated well."

Their prize is a home playoff game in a likely rematch with Hancock next Tuesday, Oct. 25. Verndale (8-0), WHN (8-0) and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (7-1) are positioned to take the top three seeds in the field.

The Owls are 5-3 after winning five of their last six games, including an 8-0 win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Wednesday. All but two of the eight teams in the Section 4 field have winning records.

Brandon-Evansville's opener will come with a lot of familiarity for both teams. Pattrin, a science teacher in the Brandon-Evansville district, and Owls' head coach Chad Christianson had classrooms across the hall from each other when Christianson used to teach math in Evansville.

That makes for a fun opener for a Chargers program that believes it can beat anyone in the field on a given night..

"The guys are fired up," Pattrin said. "Our two losses this year are close games, and we think we're as good as anybody in the section. We have one of the top sections in the state, so it's going to be a battle."