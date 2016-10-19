The Chargers (17-10, 7-3 Little Eight) notched their best set in the fourth with a 25-11 win, after edging the Tigers (13-12, 6-4 LEC) 27-25 in the third. Rothsay picked up its lone win 25-20 in the second set after B-E won the opener 25-21.

"It was great to see us get the win tonight in Rothsay. At times we struggled to focus, but our bench came up in a big way tonight," head coach Kelly Olson said. "At times they were the leaders on the floor for us. After getting through the first set, we found ourselves down 21-12. With quite a few subs on the court, they came up a bit short (in the second), but played well. They also gave the starters a spark."

Setter Kylee Hansen did her usual damage in the passing department with 41 assists, but was deadly from the service line as well with eight aces.

Outside hitter Shyanna Behrens put down a team-high 15 kills to go with eight digs, as Allie Satterlie provided 15 digs and six kills. Kennedy Lund added a dozen digs defensively, while Elizabeth Schiele recorded nine kills.

"We started set three off really well, but Rothsay just didn't quit. That third set is always so important too, as the kids pushed through and pulled it out," Olson added. "Set four started fast and ended well for us. We capitalized on chances given to us and we really served well. After the tough match the night before, the kids were emotionally tired. To have the team pull together and grind their way to the win shows a lot about their character and resolve."

B-E is currently the four seed in the 6A-South standings with a 10-5 section record. Leaders within the section include Underwood (20-4), Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (19-2) and Henning (17-10).

B-E 3, ROTHSAY 1

(25-21, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11)

B-E — Carrigan Okerlund - 1 kill, 8 digs; Emily Bukkila - 1 assist, 2 digs; Payton Schaefer - 1 kill; Satterlie - 6 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 15 digs; Behrens - 15 kills, 8 digs; Schiele - 9 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Lund - 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 12 digs; Hansen - 8 aces, 5 kills, 43 assists, 7 digs; Lizzy Friedrich - 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Sara Jacobson - 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Bailey Schaefer - 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 digs