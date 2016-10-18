Volleyball: B-E sends seniors out with win over 19-2 WHN

It was one of the more impressive wins of the season for the Chargers (16-10) based on records as the Warriors came into the match at 19-1. That puts them in contention for the top seed in the 6A South with Underwood (19-4).

"With Wheaton coming to town having won 13 matches in a row, we knew it was going to take some effort to just play close with them," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "Their only loss was a five-set match with Underwood, who we had just lost to in three sets."

The Chargers set the tone for the night by proving they could stick with WHN through the first set. It was a loss by a 25-20 score, but B-E bounced back in set two with a 25-19 win.

"We made some adjustments defensively and after a close attempt on a tip, there weren't many more to fall the rest of the night," Olson said. "We pulled out set two on a strong attack at the net, good defense and timely ace serves."

They followed that up with a 25-22 win in the third before the Warriors dominated the fourth 25-14. It took a little extra time, but the Chargers secured the win with a 16-14 victory in the fifth.

"Defensively, we were solid," Olson said. "We know that they have some really good hitters on that team and they are going to get their kills. Sometimes there isn't much you can do, but we just wanted to respond and side them out and see what we could do with their (outside hitter two) and (middle hitter two) in the front. I thought we did a good job of taking care of the ball, especially in sets two and three."

The Chargers found themselves trailing the fifth set 13-10. Olson credited a couple blocks and some timely attacks in getting them back in the set. It got to 14-14. Then at 15-14, senior setter Kylee Hansen got an ace to end it.

"Great serve, fun win," Olson said. "So many kids played well tonight."

The Chargers had 49 kills, with Shyanna Behrens (13), Elizabeth Schiele (12) and Allie Satterlie (10) leading the way. Hansen had 40 assists. Schiele added five blocks and Carrigan Okerlund had a team-high 17 digs.

The Chargers will travel to Rothsay tonight, Tuesday, to wrap up the regular season and then wait for seedings to be decided by the QRF on Wednesday. B-E is looking at a possible fourth seed in the 6A-South field as it sits after Monday.

B-E 3, WHN 2

(20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 16-14)

B-E - Okerlund - 2 aces, 1 assist, 17 digs; Emily Bukkila - 2 aces, 4 digs; Satterlie - 10 kills, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Behrens - 2 aces, 13 kills, 13 digs; Sadie Roers - 1 dig; Schiele - 12 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs; Kennedy Lund - 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Hansen - 5 aces, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 40 assists, 5 digs; Lizzy Friedrich - 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Bailey Schaefer - 1 assist, 1 dig