Football: Missed opportunities sting Chargers at Wheaton

The Chargers (5-2) had their chances. They got multiple drives down inside the Warriors’ 10-yard line, but missed too many opportunities to punch it in for six.

“We drove the field a lot,” B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. “We got down to the one on one drive and the five on another and didn’t score. They made some plays, and we had some inopportune penalties at the wrong time. We just came up a little short tonight.”

Those problems that hurt the Chargers against the Warriors are things that B-E has excelled at much of the year. The Chargers were held to their lowest point total of the season against WHN after scoring more than 33 points in each of their last five games.

“They’ve done a great job all year long,” Pattrin said of his guys. “Hats off to Wheaton. They played a very good game. We just made some uncharacteristic mistakes that hurt us. We’ll come back and be ready to go on Wednesday.”

McKenon Plaster had the Chargers’ first touchdown on a screen pass of nearly 40 yards. Freshman Tanner Bitzan then added a near 50-yard touchdown reception for B-E’s final score of the night.

“We knew it would be a battle,” Pattrin said. “We knew they could throw it well, and their quarterback made some nice throws and put it on the money on their three touchdown passes. Offensively, we were executing and chewing up yardage. We probably had 400, 450 yards but just couldn’t put the ball in the end zone enough.”

The win for the Warriors gives them sole possession of first place in the District 9-West standings at 5-0. The Chargers are not 4-1 in the league.

It also all but secures a top-two seed in the Section 4 9-man tournament for WHN, along with unbeaten Verndale. The Chargers and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (6-1) are likely playing for the third and fourth spots in the section in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.

That means there is still plenty to play for as B-E gets set to welcome in a 3-4 Renville County West team for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Brandon.

“They beat us last year on a last-second field goal, so that’s motivation enough,” Pattrin said. “We want to get the best seed possible, and we’ve never had a team finish the regular season 6-2. We want to keep getting better that way, so we’ll be ready to go on Wednesday night.”