Volleyball: Underwood sweeps Chargers

The Chargers (15-10, 6-3 LEC) lost the final set 25-18 after falling 25-19 and 25-10 in the opening two. The Rockets (19-4) currently sit in second place in the Section 6A South standings with a 12-1 mark, trailing only Wheaton-Herman-Norcross at 14-1.

"We started off the night with a good run. We had a few good runs, but we struggled for too long tonight," head coach Kelly Olson said. "Against quality opponents, we have to not only limit mistakes but take advantage of the other team's. We just gave Underwood too many free looks tonight.

"They earned the win because they took advantage of things we gave to them. Our serve receive and free ball passing wasn't good enough, and we became too predictable."

Kylee Hansen had 17 assists and three blocks to go with six digs, while Carrigan Okerlund led the Chargers defensively with seven digs. Shyanna Behrens and Allie Satterlie tied for the team lead in kills with six apiece.

"We were always trying to play catch up, and that is a tough place to play from," Olson said. "We were out of system most of the night; We do OK running out-of-system stuff, but we can't live there and expect to win. Tough loss for us, but tomorrow always comes."

UNDERWOOD 3, BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 0

(25-19, 25-10, 25-18)

B-E — Okerlund - 1 ace, 7 digs; Satterlie - 6 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs; Behrens - 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 5 digs; Elizabeth Schiele - 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Kennedy Lund - 2 kills, 4 digs; Hansen - 1 kill, 3 blocks, 17 assists, 6 digs; Lizzy Friedrich - 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 6 digs