    Football: Plenty on the line for B-E with two weeks to go

    By Will Benson Today at 12:00 a.m.

    The Brandon-Evansville football team has plenty to play for in its final two regular season games before section play gets under way.

    The Chargers (5-1) trail the two unbeatens, Verndale and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, in the Section 4 9-Man standings with two weeks left. B-E is 2-1 in section games, along with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

    Friday's game at Wheaton will add a great deal of clarity to the section playoff picture, while a win would also clinch the Chargers' second District 9-West (South 2) championship in three seasons.

    "Their quarterback is pretty good and they run a scheme on offense that can be tough to defend. They have good team speed also," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's just another game with a team that is going to try and beat us. Guys are very focused on their jobs and finishing their jobs."

    Leading the Warriors under center is senior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Hasbargen, accounting for all six touchdowns in last week's 41-20 win over Hancock with 335 total yards, while fellow senior Zach Deal anchors the defense at linebacker and lines up at fullback on the other side of the ball.

    B-E handled Wheaton in a 40-8 win on Oct. 2 last season in Brandon. As the Warriors have strung together six-straight wins this year, Friday's road matchup seems to set itself up for a competitive fight with much on the line.

    "They returned a lot of guys from last year's squad," Pattrin said, "so we'll see come Friday night."

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
