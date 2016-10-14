Football: Plenty on the line for B-E with two weeks to go

The Chargers (5-1) trail the two unbeatens, Verndale and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, in the Section 4 9-Man standings with two weeks left. B-E is 2-1 in section games, along with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

Friday's game at Wheaton will add a great deal of clarity to the section playoff picture, while a win would also clinch the Chargers' second District 9-West (South 2) championship in three seasons.

"Their quarterback is pretty good and they run a scheme on offense that can be tough to defend. They have good team speed also," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's just another game with a team that is going to try and beat us. Guys are very focused on their jobs and finishing their jobs."

Leading the Warriors under center is senior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Hasbargen, accounting for all six touchdowns in last week's 41-20 win over Hancock with 335 total yards, while fellow senior Zach Deal anchors the defense at linebacker and lines up at fullback on the other side of the ball.

B-E handled Wheaton in a 40-8 win on Oct. 2 last season in Brandon. As the Warriors have strung together six-straight wins this year, Friday's road matchup seems to set itself up for a competitive fight with much on the line.

"They returned a lot of guys from last year's squad," Pattrin said, "so we'll see come Friday night."