Volleyball: Chargers regroup to edge Panthers in five

The Chargers' Allie Satterlie puts down one of her eight kills against the Panthers on Tuesday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Brandon-Evansville's Kylee Hansen (left) and Elizabeth Schiele go up for a block against Parkers Prairie's Megan Dreger during Tuesday's Little Eight Conference match. Hansen had 42 assists and Schiele had 16 kills to help the Chargers to a five-set win. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team was a point away from a sweep on Tuesday night. Instead, the Chargers gave fans in Parkers Prairie a much more dramatic ending between two of the top three teams in the Little Eight Conference.

Brandon-Evansville won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-20. The Chargers seemed to have all the momentum at that point after ending set two on an 18-7 run.

The Panthers had other plans as they turned a 24-23 deficit in the third into a 26-24 win. They never trailed in the fourth, winning 25-21 but ultimately couldn’t hold off B-E in a 15-12 fifth set.

“We were getting good passes up,” Chargers’ senior outside hitter Shyanna Behrens said of her team’s fast start. “(Setter) Kylee (Hansen) was setting well and Elizabeth (Schiele) was killing the ball really hard. Everything was working those first two sets, and then we kind of fell apart. We had confidence. I think we got down on ourselves a couple times, but we were able to pull ourselves out of it to get the win.”

Brandon-Evansville trailed 5-0 in the decisive fifth set before head coach Kelly Olson called a timeout. He wanted his girls to be mentally ready for whatever the Panthers would throw at them. That’s something he felt got away from them in the third and fourth sets.

“They seemed to be dwelling a little bit in that fourth set especially,” Olson said. “Parkers came back, and they earned it. You have to tip your hat to them for that. We just needed to come back and refocus, and it took us until about 5-0 in the fifth before we woke up. They refocused themselves as a team, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Schiele, a junior middle hitter, was effective all night when the ball got to her on the net. She had a team-high 16 kills, none bigger than one in the fifth set that made it 14-11.

Parkers Prairie got a point back, but an unforced error on the ensuing serve gave the Chargers the win. The rally from a 5-0 hole in that set was complete, and it started by putting what had already happened behind them.

“It was basically that we had to start now,” Schiele said of their approach after falling behind in the fifth. “If we keep losing and keep that thought in our head that we’re doing crappy, thinking of all the bad things, we’re just going to keep digging a deeper hole for ourselves. Kelly always says, ‘Don’t look at the score. Just sideout and push points and make it better.’ ”

Panthers head coach Amy Revering was thrilled with the way her players fought after falling behind. Junior outside hitter Nichole Albright tried to play through a hamstring injury she suffered in the first set but had to sit out much of the match because of it.

That shuffled the deck for the Panthers. So did the fact that two of their bench players who played in the “B” squad match had maxed out on the sets they are allowed to play in a day by the fifth set. Megan Benzinger had 32 assists for the Panthers, while Megan Dreger and Hali Moske had 15 and 12 kills, respectively.

“We talked long and hard last night after a difficult loss to Henning about playing the game you love,” Revering said. “Play like you love it. Tonight, they came together and fought as a team. We had the injury, but we also ran out of substitutions, so in five, we were out two less options. They fought through it. Unfortunately, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect a win, but it feels like a win.”

It was the third straight loss for a Parkers Prairie team that is now 14-12 and 6-2 in the Little Eight Conference after losing six seniors to graduation a year ago.

“Not what you want going into playoffs, but we knew these last five games were probably going to be our toughest of the season,” Revering said. “If we play like this, we can beat anyone on any given night. We had a lot of obstacles to overcome tonight, and we were that close.”

There’s a week left in the regular season for both teams. The Chargers are trying to find the consistency that they played with for much of Tuesday night. Players and coaches say that starts with their passing. That’s what left them when things went south in the third and fourth sets.

“It’s been like that the whole season,” Olson said. “Passing sometimes comes and goes, and that’s where momentum is taken and given. The girls just need to make sure they’re focused on what they’re doing and that they’re being fundamental in what we do because we do have really good girls at the net.”

Hansen finished with 42 assists against the Panthers by spreading it around to different hitters when she got the ball in good spots. Behrens and Kennedy Lund both had 10 kills, while Allie Satterlie had eight and Hansen had seven herself.

“I think all five of our girls can put the ball down at any time,” Olson said. “It’s being ready on the offensive end. It’s making sure that our head is still when we’re passing, and our feet are loaded and we’re ready for whatever they’re coming with.”

The Chargers are now 15-9 and tied with the Panthers for second in the LEC at 6-2. Underwood is first in league play with an 8-0 record.

Brandon-Evansville will face the Rockets this Thursday on the road. From there, matches at home against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross and away at Rothsay are all that’s left before the Chargers hope to be playing their best volleyball by tournament time.

“I think we’re pretty close,” Behrens said. “We just have to have a few better passes. We’re not really getting many good passes right now. We do at points, but then we kind of lose it. Getting good passes up is definitely the key.”

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 3, PARKERS PRAIRIE 2

(25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12)

B-E - Carrigan Okerlund - 2 assists, 6 digs; Emily Bukkila - 1 ace, 1 dig; Satterlie - 8 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Behrens - 10 kills, 12 digs; Sadie Roers - 1 assist, 3 digs; Schiele - 16 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Lund - 2 aces, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 15 digs; Hansen - 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 42 assists, 8 digs; Lizzy Friedrich - 1 ace, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Megan Benzinger - 3 digs, 32 assists, 2 kills, 1 block; Kendra Thoennes - 1 ace, 12 digs, 1 assist; Hillary Moske - 10 digs, 2 kills; Albright - 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills; Chloe Thue - 4 digs; Veronica Schwartz - 2 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Hali Moske - 1 dig, 12 kills, 1 block; Courtney Meissner - 1 ace, 13 digs, 15 kills, 2 blocks; Rachel Martinson - 3 digs, 6 assists