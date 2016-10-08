Football: Chargers rush past Rothsay for fifth-straight win

The Brandon-Evansville football team rolled to its fifth win in as many games with a 47-22 non-district victory at Rothsay on Friday night.

The Chargers (5-1) scored 33 points in the second quarter, while welcoming a pair of 100-yard rushers in McKenon Plaster and Taylor Bitzan to coast past the Tigers (1-5).

"We got off to a slow start, but the guys made the adjustments they need to to take over in the second quarter," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. "It's great to see the young guys be able to play a good number of minutes; to get experience under the lights for the future."

B-E held a seven-point advantage heading into the second quarter after a five-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kevin Campbell. Rothsay began the second with an equalizing seven-yard run by star running back Wyatt Curtis, but the Chargers answered right off the ensuing kickoff with a 70-yard return for six by Jake Hintermeister to go back up 14-6.

Bitzan scored his first of three touchdowns on the night from 20 yards out on the Chargers' next possession, followed up by a pair of 50-plus yard scoring runs by Plaster. The latter back finished with 153 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, while Bitzan ended the night with 111 yards and three scores on 10 touches.

Curtis rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries to lead the Tigers' backfield, but was limited to only the second-quarter touchdown run and an eight-yard scoring grab from Landon Lang in the third.

"The starting defense really stepped up to shut down a good running back for the time they were in there," Pattrin explained. "It was a total team win."

Bitzan sprinted off for a 58-yard touchdown early in the third quarter after a short one-yard scoring plunge late in the first half. The Chargers' defense limited Rothsay to only 48 passing yards, while forcing three turnovers in the win. B-E finished the night with 268 yards rushing, scoring rapidly with only six total first downs on offense.

B-E 7 33 7 0 - 47

ROTHSAY 0 6 8 8 - 22

SCORING PLAYS - FIRST QUARTER - B-E - Campbell 5-yard run; Tanner Bitzan PAT good

SECOND QUARTER - Rothsay - Curtis 7-yard run; B-E - Hintermeister 70-yard kick return; Tanner Bitzan PAT good; B-E - Taylor Bitzan 20-yard run; Tanner Bitzan PAT good; B-E - Plaster 59-yard run; Tanner Bitzan PAT good; B-E - Plaster 50-yard run; B-E - Taylor Bitzan 1-yard run

THIRD QUARTER - B-E - Taylor Bitzan 58-yard run; Tanner Bitzan PAT good; Rothsay - Curtis 8-yard reception from Lang; Miles Mudderman two-point conversion reception from Lang

FOURTH QUARTER - Rothsay - Safety; Rothsay - Mitchell Fabre 18-yard run

B-E - Total offense - 324 yards; Passing yards - 56; Rushing yards - 268; Penalties - 4-40; Turnovers - 1; Time of Possession - 18:28; First downs - 6; ROTHSAY - Total offense - 240; Passing yards - 48; Rushing yards - 192; Penalties - 2-30; Turnovers - 3; Time of Possession - 28:02; First downs - 12

B-E OFFENSE - Passing - Campbell - 2-5, 56 yards; Keagan Schiele - 0-1; INT; Rushing - Plaster - 8-153, 2 TD; Taylor Bitzan - 10-111, 3 TD; Campbell - 4-10, TD; Hintermeister - 1-6; Nick Thorstad - 8-2; Mike Anderson - 1-2; Sam Fuller - 1-1; Marshall Riedel - 3--8; Receiving - Tanner Bitzan - 1-35; Plaster - 1-21