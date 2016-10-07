Football: Chargers fixed on fifth win at Rothsay

Brandon-Evansville senior quarterback Kevin Campbell rolls out as he looks for a receiver down the field against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Sept. 23. Campbell and the Chargers will be at Rothsay this Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The Brandon-Evansville football team has rattled off four-straight wins through five weeks this season, but don’t expect any satisfaction with three games left to play, including Friday’s non-district road matchup at Rothsay.

“We have to take care of the problems we had last week. We haven't played well on the road yet this year, so there is some motivation right there,” B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. “We are looking to put together four solid quarters on the road. We also have to take care of some tackling issues we had. Rothsay has a pretty good running back, so we have to finish our tackles.”

The Tigers and Chargers are on opposite ends of the spectrum so far this fall. Rothsay fell to 1-4 on the year after a 57-6 drubbing at Verndale last week, while B-E (4-1) rolled Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 59-6 in Week Five in Brandon.

B-E cruised past the Tigers in a 52-8 game at home on Sept. 25 last season.

Like the majority of the 9-man programs on the Chargers’ schedule, Rothsay aims to pound the ground offensively.

Specifically, that comes down to stopping Wyatt Curtis, the Tigers’ junior running back with a dangerous mix of speed and shiftiness. Curtis ran for more than 400 yards in a single game during a win at Underwood on Sept. 23.

“They have some speed so we have to be assignment sound,” Pattrin said. “We have to take away the cutback lanes and gang tackle. Defensively, they stack the box to try to take away the running game. Their backers flow well, so we have to finish our blocks to open holes for our backs.”

Pattrin pointed to his team’s attitude as the most impressive aspect through five weeks. Working to benefit a common goal, this group has demonstrated the ability to rely on each other.

“They are very positive with each other and encourage through mistakes,” he explained. “They come to practice prepared every day and have fun. This is a very selfless group and I couldn't be prouder of them so far.”