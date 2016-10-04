Volleyball: Chargers win fourth straight at WCA

"We really needed to go into WCA and come home with a win tonight. We needed to keep pace with those teams ahead of us in section play," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "I knew going in, WCA is a good defensive team and that we would have to match their ability to play another ball. I think even in the second set, when our serve receive seemed to disappear altogether, we kept trying to find a way to push through and make a run. We couldn't quite find that handle during that set, but our focus started to come back toward the end."

The Chargers (12-6, 5-2 Little Eight) had four players finish with double-digit kills in Lizzy Friedrich (13), Shyanna Behrens (12), Elizabeth Schiele (11) and Allie Satterlie (10). Carrigan Okerlund recorded a team-high 24 digs, while Kennedy Lund and Kylee Hansen provided 15 and 10, respectively. Hansen distributed 44 assists, and added four blocks up front.

Friedrich was 19 of 19 from the service line and was also active around the net, notching seven blocks in the win.

"It took until about midway through the third set to really settle down," Olson explained. "We had a good run of points that put us up by three at 15-12, and we never trailed in that third important set. In the fourth set, we started slow again. We had two balls drop in a row between players. After a little discussion during our time out, and us down 10-7, we ran off the next eight points and finished out the set on top. The kids were focused when they needed to be, and aggressive most of the night."

B-E edged the Knights (7-11) 25-23 in the fourth set after a 25-18 win in the third. WCA earned its lone win 25-15 in the second, after the Chargers pulled out the opener 25-21.

"Overall, it was a tough night," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "We never really got into our system and we made far too many errors. Brandon-Evansville was able to capitalize on our mistakes and was able to gain momentum in each set. A bright spot on the night was our defense and serve receive by Morgan Sanstead. She had 29 digs on the night and passed an almost perfect game at a 2.5."

Demara Bumgardner led the Knights with nine kills, while Brianna Kreft supplied seven kills, 17 assists and a perfect serving night from the line.

B-E heads to a tournament on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, while WCA faces Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at home tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30 in Barrett.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 3, WEST CENTRAL AREA 1

(25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23)

B-E — Okerlund — 1 kill, 24 digs; Emily Bukkila — 1 ace, 4 digs; Satterlie — 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 8 digs; Behrens — 12 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Sadie Roers — 6 digs; Schiele — 11 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Lund — 3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 assists, 15 digs; Hansen — 2 kills, 4 blocks, 41 assists, 10 digs; Friedrich — 1 ace, 13 kills, 7 blocks; Sara Jacobson — 1 dig