Brandon-Evansville junior running back Taylor Bitzan leaves one defender on the ground and prepares to run over another one on a long dash during the first half of the Chargers' win over BL-H-S on Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Having a running back who can rush for 1,000 yards in a season even when the opposing team knows what’s coming is a luxury good programs have at the 9-man level.

Barring injury, Brandon-Evansville should have two of those by season’s end. Senior McKenon Plaster and junior Taylor Bitzan have left defenders grasping all season, and nothing changed in an easy 59-6 homecoming win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Friday night.

“We just came together and played as a team,” Plaster said. “That’s what we’re good for this season. We’re really playing like a team right now.”

Offensively, Bitzan and Plaster ran for four touchdowns. Three of those came from Bitzan on runs of eight, one and two yards after Plaster punched in the first touchdown of the night from four yards out.

Defensively, they combined for three interceptions. Two of those came from Plaster, but Bitzan returned his nearly 50 yards for his fourth touchdown overall. All of that damage came in the first half as the Chargers built a 43-0 lead by the break before the starters cheered from the sidelines over the final two quarters.

“It’s fun,” Plaster said of lining up alongside Bitzan in the backfield. “I love having him blocking for me. I know he loves having me blocking for him. If we didn’t have each other, we wouldn’t be a team. We work together. The line blocks for all of us. (Quarterback) Kevin (Campbell) gets the handoffs to us. It’s just something special with all of us, the whole team. We’re one big family.”

Their head coach can only shake his head and smile when asked about a duo that he says forms a backfield like he’s never had in his five years at Brandon-Evansville.

“Not like this,” Tim Pattrin said. “Last year with Evan (Bedore) and Skyler (Quinn), we had the big fullbacks, but to have two running backs that are equally as fast and physical – it’s quite a two-headed monster they’re becoming.”

Opponents knew all about Plaster after he ran for more than 1,400 yards last year, but they might not have seen it coming from Bitzan. The junior has started as B-E’s point guard in basketball from the time he was in middle school. Now he’s running over defenders on a regular basis in football as he leads the team in carries and yards.

“I was always confident in myself and I was also confident in my teammates and coaches,” Bitzan said. “They just coached me up and my teammates have been blocking really well. It helps when you have a 1,000-yard rusher that the other teams have to worry about too. They’re keying on McKenon and it opens up a lot more opportunities for me.”

Both love to run over opponents more than they want to run around them. They also don’t care which one of them gets in the end zone.

“All we care about is what the score is on the scoreboard,” Bitzan said. “We don’t care who gets them, how we get them. We just want to have more points than the other team.”

The Chargers (4-1) have had way more points than the opposition the last four weeks, outscoring teams 174-48 during that stretch.

Brandon-Evansville dominated in all facets against the Mustangs. They won at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That helped to force four first-half turnovers after Nick Thorstad added an interception near the end of the second quarter.

“The guys did a great job again,” Pattrin said. “They got in their zone drops, and we had guys like Mike Schroeder step up when Darrin (Wibstad) went down (with injury). The guys have the mentality right now of next man up. If someone goes down, another one steps up.”

Senior quarterback Kevin Campbell put the finishing touches on the first half with a 20-yard scamper on 4th-and-10 that ended with a touchdown.

The Chargers got their backups in for the whole second half and didn’t miss a beat. Freshman quarterback Keagan Schiele found fellow freshman Marshal Riedel for a 34-yard touchdown on B-E’s first drive of the third quarter. Riedel had a memorable night as he showed some burst in running for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:42 left to put the finishing touches on the win.

“He has some quicks,” Pattrin said of Riedel. “He’s got some speed coming up. We haven’t had that kind of back either, the scatback where he gets to the edge and he’s gone. We’ve had the power guys, and now we have some guys coming up with some speed with others who have some power. It’s a fun time to be here.”

The Chargers are enjoying a season like they haven’t had in a while. It wasn’t that long ago when they were on the wrong end of scores like the 59-6 game on Friday night.

Last year’s 5-4 overall record was a step in the right direction. Now they’re 4-0 in district play and shooting for a top two seed and what they hope will be a long playoff run come Section 4 9-man tournament time.

“We’re confident,” Plaster said. “We’re confident we can roll over teams, but at the same time we have to keep playing as a team. Can’t overthink stuff, and can’t overlook any team.”

“Keep getting better,” Bitzan added.

It’s a message that coaches keep preaching and one these players are taking to heart as they get ready to travel to Rothsay next week.

“We still did things wrong tonight,” Pattrin said. “We have to learn from that. We’ve got Rothsay coming in. They’ve got a pretty quick back who has racked up quite a few yards. That’s another challenge for the guys, and they’ll take it to heart and move on to the next team and see what happens next week.”

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 59, BL-H-S 6

FIRST QUARTER – B-E – Plaster 4-yard run; Campbell extra point; B-E – Bitzan 8-yard run; Campbell extra point; B-E – Bitzan 1-yard run; Campbell extra point

SECOND QUARTER – B-E – Bitzan 2-yard run; Campbell 2-point conversion; B-E – Bitzan 50-yard interception return; B-E – Campbell 20-yard run; Plaster 2-point conversion

THIRD QUARTER – Keagan Schiele 34-yard pass to Marshal Riedel; Nick Thorstad 2-point conversion

FOURTH QUARTER – BL-H-S – Zachary Reuber 2-yard run; B-E – Riedel 55-yard run; Thorstad 2-point conversion