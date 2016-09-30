Volleyball: Chargers keep Ashby winless

The Arrows (0-13) are struggling to find their way this season as they have yet to pick up a set in 13 losses, and Brandon-Evansville (11-6, 5-2) didn't let them get going.

"I thought we played with good energy for most of the night," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "We did have a few miscommunications out there and had to scramble a little too much at times, but credit Ashby for making some plays that gave us some issues. I thought Ashby played well during the third set and did a nice job digging up some tough balls all night. Overall, the night was fun for us to be a part of."

The Chargers served at a 91.8-percent clip and finished with eight aces. Their hitting percentage was .292 as Elizabeth Schiele led the way with nine kills. Lizzy Friedrich added six, and Allie Satterlie and Shyanna Behrens each chipped in five. Kylee Hansen set them up all night with 24 assists.

"Offensively, our middles did a great job," Olson said. "We got some players out there tonight that needed to get some court time because you never know what could happen. So we had some quality touches from our bench tonight. It was a good match for us."

The win helped B-E keep pace in the LEC standings. The Chargers were sitting in third place and second in the win column with five wins after Thursday. Parkers Prairie was 4-1 in league play, while Underwood is atop the standings at 6-0 and 12-3 overall.

B-E 3, ASHBY 0

(25-9, 25-12, 25-18)

B-E - Carrigan Okerlund - 2 assists, 4 digs; Emily Bukkila - 3 aces; Satterlie - 5 kills; Behrens - 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 digs; Schiele - 9 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Lund - 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs; Hansen - 24 assists, 4 digs; Friedrich - 3 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist; Megan Lauthen - 1 kill, 1 block; Madison Quinn - 1 block, 1 kill