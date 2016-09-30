B-E football running wild behind a talented line

The Chargers' junior right defensive end Chris Vinson (left) bear hugs a CGB ball carrier to the ground as freshman Tanner Bitzan comes in to help out during last Friday's win over the Wolverines. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Junior James Strese (71) stands in the middle of the huddle between quarters during the Chargers' 45-8 win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Sept. 23. Strese is part of an offensive and defensive line that is coming up big for B-E through four weeks. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

It's cliché in football to say that success starts up front at the line of scrimmage, but most clichés in sports are clichés because they're true.

The Brandon-Evansville football team believes wholeheartedly in that popular gridiron mantra. Players and head coach Tim Pattrin are quick to say where three straight dominant wins and a 3-1 record through four weeks has originated.

"When you can run for four and five yards every single time you touch the ball, you have to give your line credit," junior running back Jake Hintermeister said. "They're making holes that our running backs can get five, six yards. Sometimes we break big ones. That's all you can ask for from the big guys. They do their job; we hit the holes. It's a lot of fun."

The Chargers ran for 254 yards in a win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley last Friday. They have rushed for 1,203 yards through four games, including a season-best 404 in a win over MACCRAY in week three.

"We work hard, and we're a family here," junior left guard James Strese said of the cohesion up front. "We work hard during practice and we pick each other up after every play, missed blocked or whatever. We're a family as the linemen."

The Chargers have had a good ground game in recent years, but this particular group of linemen is intriguing for this program because of their age. There isn't one senior among them.

Juniors Darrin Wibstad (LE) and Avery Wendt (RG), sophomore Chris Vinson (C) and freshman Tanner Bitzan (RE) join Strese (LG) along the offensive front as starters.

"The best thing is they're young," Pattrin said. "We've got to continue getting better each week, and it's going to be really fun the rest of this season and next year to see how good these guys can be."

Most of the players up front are relatively new to starting roles on varsity, with Strese being the primary starter back from a year ago. It didn't take long for this group to gel into a unit that is winning at the point of attack on a consistent basis.

"They communicate well," Pattrin said. "Anything goes bad, or somebody has a bad block, they're right there to pick each other up, and it helps with the backs we have. They all pick each other up and that's something that's really important with a championship team. The guys aren't fighting with each other when something goes wrong. They stick together as a group, and that's really fun."

The Chargers have a group of runners who know how to take advantage of the holes they are getting. Hintermeister had just three carries in the 45-8 win against CGB last week, but one of those went for a 70-yard touchdown.

McKenon Plaster ran for more than 1,400 yards last year and isn't even the leading rusher on this team. Junior Taylor Bitzan has taken on that role at running back with a team-high 565 yards on 103 carries to go along with five touchdowns.

Plaster is still doing damage to opponents with 455 yards on 86 touches, and a team-high eight scores. Jake Nohre also gets thrown into the mix to form a backfield that can run over and around opponents.

"It's awesome (blocking for them)," Strese said. "Running people over, watching that is awesome. They thank us every play. They respect us, and we respect them. We know they run hard."

On the other side of the ball, teams are finding it hard to run on the Chargers. Brandon-Evansville has allowed 491 yards so far, with undefeated Verndale having the most success with 183 yards in week one. Hancock was limited to just 63 yards on Sept. 9.

The success on defense also starts up front. Wendt at left end, Strese at nose tackle and Vinson at right end take on blocks so their teammates can make tackles.

"We only have three guys up there but they're getting pressure on the quarterback every single play," Hintermeister said. "All we have to do is get our zone drops, and the quarterback has nothing to do. Those big guys do a great job of making them throw it up, and all we have to do is go and get it. All the credit goes to them."

Another cliché in football is that teams have to be able to run the ball to win. That might not be true at the highest levels anymore, but it still holds weight at the 9-man level in high school.

The best programs tend to run well in spite of defenses knowing what's coming, and find a way to stop the run themselves. Through four weeks, Brandon-Evansville is looking like one of the teams capable of doing just that.

"We've hit the ground running," Strese said. "I'm really happy with how it has turned out."