Volleyball: B-E sweeps LEC match with Battlers

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team secured a Little Eight Conference win on Tuesday night that moved the Chargers to 4-2 league play after sweeping Battle Lake.

The Battlers (4-10, 1-4 LEC) couldn't keep up with a B-E team that took charge from the get-go by winning 25-12. It was all Chargers after that as they secured the match with 25-17 and 25-15 wins.

"We have been working on being aggressive in our attacks and playing solid defense," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "That aggressiveness in our attack game helps with offensive balance, which we had tonight. Although our passing numbers were not where I would like them to be, our sideout percentage was. At 60 percent, unless we are very poor in one area, we should win."

Olson was also pleased with how his girls served on Tuesday, going 73-of-74 with 17 aces.

"It also set up quite a few free balls as they were out of system more than I think they wanted to be," Olson said. "We did a good job responding to their runs with siding out and finishing off sets. We had a lapse at the end of set one and in the middle of set two, but we had the ability to finish both of those sets off strongly."

Lizzy Friedrich did a little bit of everything with seven serving aces, six kills, three blocks and three digs. Shyanna Behrens and Elizabeth Schiele each had seven kills, and Allie Satterlie added six kills, as well. Kylee Hansen had 21 assists and Carrigan Okerlund led the defense with 12 digs.

"I thought our bench did a great job tonight," Olson said. "Bailey Schaefer gave us some great digs and passing in set two, with Sara Jacobson stepping up in set three to give us a spark. All the girls who were on the floor and on the bench did a great job in the roles they played tonight. Our starters took care of the ball. We were almost even in kills and we hit .313 for the match. Overall, a good solid match."

It moved the Chargers to 10-6 overall heading into a Homecoming matchup in Evansville on Thursday against Ashby at 7:15 p.m.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 3, BATTLE LAKE 0

(25-12, 25-17, 25-15)

B-E - Okerlund - 1 ace, 12 digs; Emily Bukkila - 4 aces, 2 digs; Satterlie - 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 9 digs; Behrens - 7 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Schiele - 7 kills, 1 dig; Lund - 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist, 6 digs; Hansen - 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 21 assists, 4 digs; Friedrich - 7 aces, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 3 digs; Jacobson - 2 digs; Schaefer - 3 digs