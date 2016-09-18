Volleyball: B-E, Lakers finish 3-4 at Minnewaska tournament

The Brandon-Evansville and Minnewaska volleyball teams finished third and fourth at the Lakers' tournament on Saturday in Glenwood.

The Chargers (8-5, 2-1 Little Eight) won three of their four matches at the tournament, including a straight-set victory over the Lakers (4-8, 1-3 West Central) in the third-place match.

"After a productive practice on Friday, the team was looking to rebound this weekend and put quality volleyball on the court. We did that for the most part, I felt," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "The second match could have used more energy (against New London-Spicer) and we also relaxed against Benson in the second set, but going 3-1 isn't too bad. I thought we should've been communicating more out there and tried to stay focused on defense, but overall, the girls did what they needed to."

B-E swept its opening match against LPGE before suffering a two-set loss to NLS. The Chargers closed Saturday with a tiebreaker win over Benson and the sweep on the Lakers, which finished play with a 2-2 record.

"Our serving and side-out game was really good. We wasted few opportunities in the two sets," Olson said on the opening win. "Sara Jacobson earned her first playing time and varsity kill. That is always fun to see. We carried good serving to the (second) match, but we were a little apprehensive and it cost us a chance to win. We didn't finish well this set and our ball control never really got to normal levels."

Olson said the Chargers' play a strong opening set versus Benson, but the energy dropped off in the second to force a tiebreak point.

"We went into a tie breaking situation and they served the ball out at us, giving us the win," he explained. "Whether you win by a point or 20, it still counts, so we were happy to escape that one."

B-E edged Minnewaska 28-26 in the first set of the final match of the day, before rolling to a 25-13 win.

'We were on our heels and had trouble reading the hitters. (Minnewaska) had a player get injured and after we pulled out the first set, we seemed to take off," Olson said. "Our energy improved, our hitters became more aggressive and our serving, like all day, was great. With all the issues we have been having this year serving the ball, to miss just four serves all day made me and the girls very happy."

Madisen Hall served 34 of 36 with a dozen aces to lead the Lakers Saturday, while Abby VerSteeg put down a team-high 18 total kills to go with seven aces. Carley Stewart added 16 kills and 10 digs, as setter Taylor Amundson provided 37 assists.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

TEAM FINISHES - 1. Perham, 2. New London-Spicer, 3. Brandon-Evansville, 4. Minnewaska, 5. Ortonville, 6. Benson, 7. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 8. West Lutheran

B-E SCORES - B-E 2, Minnewaska 0 (28-26, 25-13)

B-E 1, Benson 1 (25-17, 18-25)

New London-Spicer 2, B-E 0 (25-21, 25-16)

B-E 2, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0 (25-14, 25-16)

MINNEWASKA SCORES - Perham 2, Minnewaska 0 (25-13, 25-11)

Minnewaska 2, West Lutheran 0 (25-20, 25-17)

Minnewaska 1, Ortonville 1 (25-18, 20-25)