Football: Chargers' ground game grinds past Hancock

Brandon-Evansville junior running back Taylor Bitzan breaks free for a touchdown during Friday's win over Hancock at home in Brandon. The Chargers improved to 1-1 on the season with the 33-8 district victory. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

The Brandon-Evansville football team earned its first win of the season by leaning on its defense and rushing attack with senior McKenon Plaster and junior Taylor Bitzan in a 33-8 victory over Hancock at home on Friday night in Brandon.

"It was a very physical game tonight," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "Our defense played well and rose to the occasion. Our line blocked well and opened many holes for Taylor and McKenon. It was a total team win."

The Chargers (1-1) scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes before adding six points in the second quarter to take a 19-0 advantage into the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hancock (0-2) recorded its first points of the night with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but B-E added a pair of touchdowns to roll to the district win.

B-E heads to Maynard to face MACCRAY next Friday at 7 p.m. for its second district game. The Wolverines are undefeated at 2-0 after beating Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26-12 this evening in Hector.

GAME SUMMARY

HANCOCK 0 0 0 8 - 8

B-E 13 6 0 14 - 33