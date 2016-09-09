Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Glenwood man turns himself in to authorities after multi-agency search

    Football: Chargers' ground game grinds past Hancock

    By Will Benson Today at 11:47 p.m.
    Brandon-Evansville junior running back Taylor Bitzan breaks free for a touchdown during Friday's win over Hancock at home in Brandon. The Chargers improved to 1-1 on the season with the 33-8 district victory. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

    The Brandon-Evansville football team earned its first win of the season by leaning on its defense and rushing attack with senior McKenon Plaster and junior Taylor Bitzan in a 33-8 victory over Hancock at home on Friday night in Brandon.

    "It was a very physical game tonight," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "Our defense played well and rose to the occasion. Our line blocked well and opened many holes for Taylor and McKenon. It was a total team win."

    The Chargers (1-1) scored a pair of touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes before adding six points in the second quarter to take a 19-0 advantage into the break.

    After a scoreless third quarter, Hancock (0-2) recorded its first points of the night with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, but B-E added a pair of touchdowns to roll to the district win.

    B-E heads to Maynard to face MACCRAY next Friday at 7 p.m. for its second district game. The Wolverines are undefeated at 2-0 after beating Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 26-12 this evening in Hector.

    GAME SUMMARY

    HANCOCK     0 0 0 8 - 8

    B-E              13 6 0 14 - 33

    Explore related topics:sportsChargers
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement