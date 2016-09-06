Brandon-Evansville senior outside hitter Shyanna Behrens (left) celebrates with fellow senior libero Carrigan Okerlund after putting down the match-clinching kill during the third set in the conference home opener against Battle Lake on Tuesday night in Evansville. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Brandon Evansville head volleyball coach Kelly Olson preached returning to fundamentals, while focusing on the next play throughout this past week after falling in a season-opening sweep at Henning on Aug. 30.

The Chargers (1-1, 1-0 Little Eight Conference) began Tuesday’s home opener with Battle Lake in Evansville with that front of mind, flying to a 10-0 lead in the first set, on the way to a sweep for its first win of the season.

“Last week we came out and the girls were pretty disappointed and I was pretty disappointed,” Olson said. “It didn’t seem like we showed up, [but] we talked about it Wednesday and then dropped it.”

B-E could did little wrong in its opening set at 25-10, but the Battlers (0-3, 0-1 LEC) refused to whither; holding multiple leads in each of the final two sets.

“Battle Lake played tough; after that first set they could have rolled over and went home, but I thought they did a pretty good job of scrambling and they have nothing to hang their head about,” Olson said. “I thought we played really well on the defensive end. We took care of the ball and that was the biggest thing. We didn’t serve as well as I wanted, but we served strategically – which I’ll take 90 percent strategically.”

The Chargers went down 8-4 in set two, but responded to pull comfortably ahead at 20-11 before a short Battle Lake rally ended things at 25-17.

The final set saw an energized Battlers' attack, building a 17-13 advantage, and forcing Olson to call time to regroup.

“They were up four, but it took them a long time to get that fourth [point] with two substitutions and a timeout,” Olson explained. “They were playing well at that time and I just said to take a deep breath and do what you do and play defense.”

B-E cleaned up its work from the service line after the talk, tying things up at 21-21. Five points later, an errant Battle Lake serve put the Chargers up 24-23 before senior outside hitter Shyanna Behrens clinched the set and match with a sharp kill down the line.

“We just knew we already had two sets and just had to play volleyball like we know we can,” senior Kennedy Lund said, who finished the night with eight kills and a .545 hitting percentage. “It feels really good, especially bouncing back from that Henning game, [since] we knew we didn’t play how we could there. We all can rely on each other, knowing that we all know what to do in every scenario.”

Behrens had 10 kills to go with nine digs defensively, while senior libero Carrigan Okerlund led the team with 10 digs.

Lund added nine digs, senior setter Kylee Hansen dished out 27 assists and senior middle Lizzy Friedrich contributed three aces, seven kills and five digs.

“I thought Kylee did a really nice job and our middles moved well. [Elizabeth] Schiele established herself in the middle right away and she stuck that middle block pretty much all night,” Olson said. I thought our block was disruptive enough to change some swings, and our hitters transitioned faster than last week. We never want to kill our own momentum and she was 28-28 at the line. She was spectacular back there for us.

B-E returned its entire starting lineup sans the libero position from last fall.

While Olson thought his 2015 13-16 team would sport a stronger record, returning seven letter winners, three with All-LEC honors, gives this year heightened ambitions.

“I thought we were going to have something last year, but they just needed a little bit more time to develop,” he said. “Anytime you have a senior-laden squad, we played six seniors tonight and three juniors, that experience comes through and they just stayed the course until the end.”

MATCH SUMMARY

B-E 3, Battle Lake 0

(25-10, 25-17, 25-23)

B-E – Okerlund – 1 ace, 10 digs; Emily Bukkila – 1 dig; Allie Satterlie – 2 kills, 6 digs; Behrens – 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block; 9 digs; Sadie Roers – 1 dig; Schiele – 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Lund – 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs; Hansen – 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 27 assists, 4 digs; Friedrich – 3 aces, 7 kills, 5 digs