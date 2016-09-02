Football: Verndale holds off B-E in opener

While the visiting Chargers (0-1) held a four-point lead heading into the half in Friday’s season opener attempting to break the streak, it was the Pirates (1-0) who managed to regain some possession after the break on the way to a 34-20 section win.

“It was a battle; they scored with like a minute left to put it out of reach,” B-E head coach Tim Pattrin explained. “In the second half, we just got ourselves into long yardage situations and they made some good adjustments. We didn’t block really well and it took us awhile to adjust. We’re a young team, but then they figured it out and came right back down and kept it a one-score game. They got a couple quick strikes and hit us a little bit, but we responded well and just couldn’t finish the game.”

B-E lost both of its meetings with Verndale this past fall, but seemed to have a formula in the opening 24 minutes Friday on how to reverse the trend via ball control.

“Our defense had some holes, but the really big difference was that our offense controlled the ball,” Pattrin said on the first two quarters. “We just didn’t give them the ball; I think they only had two possessions in the first half. Taylor [Bitzan] and McKenon [Plaster] were running really hard and our line was blocking really well; they were probably averaging four or five yards a carry, just chunking on down the field.”

Bitzan and Plaster each recorded short-yardage touchdown runs in the first half to push the Chargers up 12-8 entering the third after Verndale scored on its opening drive.

Plaster came through again for the Chargers’ lone score of the second half from five yards out in the fourth.

Pattrin was encouraged by the strong play on both sides of the ball up front, with reworked offensive and defensive linemen fronts.

“They played really hard; they played well,” he said on the line play. “They threw a couple stunts that we had a little trouble adjusting to, [but] we’re a small roster and they have a big roster and we just ran out of steam a little bit. We fought until the end and were able to come back.”

The Pirates’ main weapons from last season are back this fall, as leading rusher in senior back Mac Schluttner and returning starting quarterback Mack Jones gave the Verndale offense a lift after the intermission.

“Their quarterback was a big difference – that’s for sure,” Pattrin said on the junior. “He’s a pretty shifty guy and when we’d have everything covered, he’d make a few guys miss and have a big gain. We’d have them in fourth and long and third and long and he was able to just squeak one out and get across the sticks. It was a battle and a game of inches on both sides; we just came up a little short.”

Brandon-Evansville gets Hancock for its first home game of the year on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Brandon.