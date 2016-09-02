Football: Chargers ready for a familiar foe in opener

James Strese (middle) and other linemen go through a drill during a Brandon-Evansville practice on August 17. The Chargers open up on the road against section foe Verndale Friday night. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Brandon-Evansville football team would have been excited for any season opener, but a team they can't seem to see enough of adds to the intrigue this week.

It's a program the Chargers know all too well as they travel to Verndale to take on an always-tough Pirates team for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

"I'd say our guys are really focused," B-E head coach Tim Pattrin said. "We're excited to get going. They're sick off hitting each other. We had a good time on Saturday being able to play against other people, and they're really focused on the job at hand. It's a business-like work ethic right now. We have high expectations for this year, and the guys do too."

The Chargers lost a 22-20 game against Verndale in the season opener in 2015. That preceded a 37-20 loss to the Pirates in the opening round of the playoffs. On Saturday, they were back in Verndale for a scrimmage.

"I feel like we live up there," Pattrin quipped. "We play each other so much that we know what we are going to do. It was good to be out there and get a little preview, but either way, I don't think it made a big difference if we scrimmaged each other or not. We know each other so well. We're both eager, we're both hard hitting and it's going to be a good game on Friday night."

Pattrin said the two teams showed off a lot of their passing plays against each other in Saturday's scrimmage, but he knows what to expect on Friday night. Both these teams like to run the football, B-E with 1,400-yard rusher McKenon Plaster, Verndale with now senior back Mac Schluttner, who scored both offensively and on an interception return for a touchdown in last year's playoff game. The Pirates also return their starting quarterback in junior Mack Jones.

"They return a lot of players from last year," Pattrin said. "They only lost four kids and they already had a big roster. They had a lot of underclassmen that have game experience, but so do we. We lost quite a few kids, but we were able to mix in a lot of our now juniors over the course of last season. We're both big, both physical. We're ready to go. We want to get this season started."

It's a confident group heading to Verndale on Friday night. The Pirates likely are too as they get set to play host.

"They've got some weapons running and throwing the ball," Pattrin said. "We've got some weapons running the ball and throwing the ball. I'd say it's pretty evenly matched teams. It's going to be fun."