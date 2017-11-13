Empting, Fisher named to all-star game

Seniors Michael Empting and Landon Fisher both are among the 48 players on the North roster. Standout players from across the state form two teams, the North and the South, to compete in the 45th annual all-star game organized by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium for the second consecutive year on Dec. 9. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., and the gates open for football clinics at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for teens (ages 13-17) and free for youth age 12 and younger. All proceeds will go to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.

Scott Gonnerman of Benson will serve as the head coach of the North team. He will be assisted by Steve Hamilton (Elk River), Willie Howard (Cooper), Chad Fredrickson (Breckenridge), Jeff Gronner (Cromwell-Wright) and Joe Basil (Maple Grove).

Dan Fritze of East Ridge will serve as the head coach of the South team. He will be assisted by Karl Urbaniak (Mabel-Canton), Eric Davis (Mankato East), Ryan Weinandt (Dassel-Cokato), John Schultz (NRHEG) and Greg Clough (Minnetonka).

Empting, who played both quarterback and in the secondary on defense for Alexandria this season, is listed as a safety on the North roster. Fisher, a lineman for the Cardinals, is listed as a defensive lineman. It's the second straight year that Alexandria will be represented at U.S. Bank Stadium for the all-star game after quarterback Jaran Roste was named to the game last year.