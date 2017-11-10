Signing Day: Dirck to golf for MSU, Mankato

"I've been sending out letters for quite some time," Dirck said. "I had to get my name out there. I had to go to the coaches. I had to make my own resume and talk to them a lot."

Minnesota State University, Mankato responded.

On Friday, Nov. 10, Dirck formally signed his commitment to play golf for the Division II Mavericks after he graduates from Alexandria Area High School.

Dirck has been golfing since he was a toddler and said he's never taken his eyes off of the prize.

"Playing at a collegiate level has always been a goal," Dirck said. "I've wanted to play at a higher level of golf since I was very little."

But before moving on to college competition, Dirck has big goals for the Cardinals this year.

"I'd like to bring our team to a state championship. That's one of the biggest goals I have to take the guys," Dirck said. "We were really close last year and we just missed that final little piece and I think it's there this year."

Last year, the Cardinals finished first in the Central lakes Conference. They also took home the Section 8AAA championship. Things didn't go so well for them at the Class AAA state competition where the they finished in seventh place.

This year, Dirck hopes for a better outcome.

"Our chemistry is already there but to get state we just gotta push. We worked up until state," Dirck said. "We had this goal to get to state and win state but we never really elaborated on that. It was always just "get to state, get to state" and this year we're going to practice directly to win state."