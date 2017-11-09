Signing Day: Ludwig commits to SDSU

"I had to eat breakfast," Ludwig explained how he forgot the letter with a smile.

Once the forgotten letter had arrived, Ludwig wasted no time making his commitment to SDSU official.

Ludwig signing with a Division I school wasn't a total surprise. As a junior he earned fourth place at state in discus to earn all-state honors and was given the Cardinal's Most Valuable Field Event award.

"That was kinda the moment where I told myself I want to work and work for a scholarship in college," Ludwig said.

The track and field coach from SDSU began scouting Ludwig last summer.

"I was actually on my way to another college visit when they called," Ludwig said. "We just thought about it and said, you know what, let's go visit there and see what they have to say."

It wasn't just about the athletic opportunities for Ludwig. He took home Academic All-State honors last year and made sure that SDSU had a good academic program that fit his needs.

"I'm going to study elementary education so I was really really excited to hear that they have that," Ludwig said.

A month ago, Ludwig went back to the SDSU campus in Brookings for a more formal visit and things started to fall into place.

"I went and got to meet some of the guys on the team," Ludwig said. "It just felt like the right place."

Ludwig had a record-busting season last year and he expects good things from his senior year.

"I just want to cherish every moment and just have another great season," Ludwig said. "Once I finish up senior year, then I suppose I'll have to get ready for all the freshman year college stuff. I'm really looking forward to it."