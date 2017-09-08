Football: Cardinals swarm the Sabres on the road

"I really liked the way the kids played coming out of the half," Empting said. "Defensively, we did a nice job and got the ball. Then our offense started to click from there. We got into a little bit of tempo, a little bit of rhythm on the offensive side and kind of found our groove."

Quarterback Michael Empting was 6-of-8 passing in the first half, but he got Alexandria on the scoreboard with his legs late in the first quarter. That came on a three-yard run before Cody Faber scored on a three-yard run of his own on the first play of the second quarter.

Empting has gotten off to a nice start to his senior season in taking over at quarterback. He threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns in week one. On Friday, Empting accounted for four more touchdowns - two on the ground and two through the air.

"I feel like he's spreading the ball around," coach Empting said about Michael. "We always say one of the things that makes us go is make the defense be wrong. Trust the guys around us, whether it's Michael carrying the ball or him throwing the ball or handing it off. We've got good athletes out there on the offensive side again."

The Cardinals held a 13-0 lead at the break. The Sabres threatened at the end of the half, getting down to the Alexandria 20-yard line, but Alexandria senior defensive end Tyson Hoelscher collected a sack with the seconds ticking off the clock to stop the drive.

"I thought our defensive line played outstanding all game long," coach Empting said. "They were warriors again in there, taking up blockers, making plays, pressuring the quarterback. Our defensive backfield, we got hands on the ball. We were really all over the place as a unit, especially in the second half."

That helped the offense get going, as well. A 12-yard punt by Sartell early in the third quarter led to a short field for the Cardinals. They made it hurt, going 40 yards on a drive capped off by sophomore Cody Branson's first varsity touchdown on an eight-yard pass from Empting. Empting hit senior Bryce Ludwig for a 19-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and ran in another one from nine yards out himself to make for the final score.

The only negative outcome for Alexandria on Friday was the fact that senior receiver Thomas Anderson and senior running back Chandler Cole missed most of the game after suffering injuries. Empting said both players would have to be evaluated further before knowing exactly how serious the injuries are.

He was proud of the way guys stepped in to replace them in Sartell. Branson caught four balls for 88 yards and the touchdown. Matthew Zick ran the ball effectively, especially in the second half behind an offensive line that Empting said dominated almost all night. Both Zick and Branson are sophomores who handled being thrust into big roles for the first time on varsity.

"That was awesome," Empting said. "We talk to the guys all the time that next man in has to be ready to go. Those guys definitely did. Cody Branson played for us last week too against Andover, but this week he had a bigger role with Thomas being out. (Junior receiver) Taylor Jendro had a huge reception for us in the first half. Guys just keep stepping up."

Empting said he thought the Cardinals were much better this week from a schematic standpoint than they were in the win over Andover on Sept. 1. He says they will know even more about themselves after facing Brainerd (1-1) for Alexandria's homecoming game on Sept. 16.

With a 2-0 record, Empting is happy with what he has seen from his team early on.

"I think we're moving in a great direction," he said. "I know we have good athletes out there, and we're going to keep getting better."

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 0 0 0 0 - 0

ALEXANDRIA 7 6 6 13 - 32

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Alexandria - Michael Empting three-yard run; Zach Wosepka PAT

SECOND QUARTER - Alexandria - Cody Faber three-yard run; Wosepka missed PAT

THIRD QUARTER - Alexandria - Empting eight-yard pass to Cody Branson; missed two-point conversion

FOURTH QUARTER: Alexandria - Empting 19-yard pass to Bryce Ludwig; Zach Wosepka PAT; Alexandria - Empting 9-yard touchdown run; Wosepka missed PAT