Soccer: Cards lose on home turf to Warriors, 3-2

"The girls showed a lot of character in a hard-fought loss to a powerful Brainerd Warriors team," Coach Tom Roos said.

The Warriors have an overall record of 5-1. They have won five straight games and are now 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Cards led the game with the first score of the night by Kaye Paschka with an assist from Hailey Eggebraaten with two minutes remaining in the half. The Warriors scored on a penalty kick 14 minutes into the second half.

The Warriors pulled into the lead with 12 minutes left, but the Cards answered with another goal just 20 seconds later bringing the score to a tie, 2-2. Eggebraaten had her second assist of the night with that second goal, passing the ball through the penalty area for sophomore Camille Hestad to send it in.

Despite their hard work, the Cards couldn't stop the Warriors from gaining the final advantage. Brainerd got the winning goal following a corner kick with seven minutes remaining in the game.

"The Cards have shown improvement every game this season," Roos said.

Seventh grade goalkeeper Sophia Vinje kept the Warriors at bay with 25 total saves. The Alexandria offense countered with just seven shots on goal.

The Cards play in Fergus Falls next Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.