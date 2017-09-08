Tennis: Cardinals beat the Spartans, 6-1

The Cards continue to have a strong singles game with Jamie Lanoue, Alli Prestby, Brianna Holm and Rachel Bitzan all winning in straight sets. But that doesn't mean it was easy for the players. Prestby had to fight to win a tiebreaker in the second set and Lanoue pushed through two close sets against the Spartan's Abby Kaluza.

Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier are shaping up to be a tough team to beat. They surrendered just three games in two sets. Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater faced a third set tiebreaker to earn their point for the Cards, but they did enough to pull out a win.

The third doubles team, Annie Harding and Kaylee Svee, won their first set and started with a lead in the second set before surrendering three straight games and the set. They fell 7-5 in the second and 10-7 in the tiebreaker.

Alexandria still improved to 6-1 as a team and to 3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

"We still have work to do," head coach Dave Ronning said. "With our home quad this Saturday the girls will be tested by Osakis, Crookston and Coon Rapids."

The Cards play the three teams in Alexandria on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

ALEXANDRIA 6, ROCORI 1

SINGLES - No. 1 - Jamie Lanoue (A) def. Abby Kaluza, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2 - Alli prestby (A) def. Amy Bertram, 6-3, 7-6(3); No. 3 - Brianna Holm (A) def. Emily Kieke, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 - Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Maggie Molitor, 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Grace Schneider/Amanda Molitor, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 - Madison Resseman/Abby Sater (A) def. Andrea Eisenshank/Megan Kalthoff, 6-4, 6-7(7) (10-8); No. 3 - Drew Jokela/Angela Molitor def. Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A), 4-6, 7-5 (10-7)