Soccer: The Cards tie to deny Warriors a win

Brainerd took the early lead with a score in the 11th minute of the game from Jack Thorkelson. The halftime score remained 1-0 in favor of Brainerd.

It looked as if the Warriors were going to take home the win, but the Cards' Michael Kuhn got a shot in the goal after receiving a cross from Cameron Rice in the 55th minute, bringing the score to an even 1-1.

The two Central Lakes Conference teams battled it out in a 10 minute overtime but the score never budged. The Cardinals overall record moved to 3-2-1, while Brainerd fell to 2-1-1.

"Play was competitive and exiting through the end of the game and the overtime periods," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "It was a well played game, and we had our opportunities but were not able to convert."

The Cards next contest is against Fergus Falls on Sept. 12. The Otters have had a strong season so far with an overall score of 4-1. The game will be in Alexandria at 7 p.m.