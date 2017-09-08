Cross Country: Alexandria comes in first in Detroit Lakes

"The summer miles are showing with many of the individuals on the team," head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "The attitude and efforts of the Alexandria runners was, again, amazing!"

The boys varsity team placed five runners in the top 10. Jackson Wichtendahl came in first (17:26.5) followed closely by Keaton Gruber in second (17:34.3). Nolan Christenson was fifth (18:10.2) and Kyle Vandertuin was seventh (18:12.8). Patrick Chromey was the 10th runner across the finish line (18:47.5).

Every runner handled the tough final 1600 meters of the race extraordinarily well on this challenging, hilly course.

According to Hochhalter, Bemidji was going to be the team to beat, but with one of their top male runners missing, the Cardinals edged them by 19 points.

The varsity girls placed three runners in the top 10. Eighth grader Aleah Miller placed fifth (21:34.6) and seventh grader Ella Sorenson was sixth (22:07.5). Sophomore Bethany Miller came in ninth (22:53.4).

"It was not only fun to watch these girls compete hard, it was electric as the girls were having fun, supporting the rest of the Alexandria teams." Hochhalter said.

The Cards race next in Little Falls on Thursday, Sept. 14 for the Myron Ahle Invitational.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria 2. West Central 3. Bemidji 4. Pelican Rapids 5. Fergus Falls 6. LP-A 7. Thief River Falls 8. Detroit Lakes 9. Hawley

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria 2. Bemidji 3. West Central 4. Detroit Lakes 5. Fergus Falls 6. Frazee 7. Thief River Falls 8. Hawley 9. LP-A