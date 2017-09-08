Swimming: Alexandria falls to St. Cloud Tech

Alexandria eighth grader Hattie Galloway won the 200 individual medley event, while Ashtyn Molesworth placed third.

Abby Bartosiewski came in second in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, while Savannah Overland placed fourth in the 100 butterfly. Kenna Horan placed second in the 500 freestyle.

Molesworth placed second in the 100 breaststroke followed closely by Hattie Galloway in third and Sidney Johnson in fourth.

Mackenzie Weigel achieved a lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke, coming in fifth.

Alexandria had strong finish to the meet by winning the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle team was Jadeya Peterson, Kenna Horan, Cassie Corson, and Ashtyn Molesworth.

The Cardinals swim next in Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.