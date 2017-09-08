Ready or not: Vinje adjusts to varsity as a seventh grader

That's only because Vinje wasn't really tested in those first 40 minutes. She had to make just two saves. Neither were close shots as Alexandria controlled the ball almost all half and led 1-0 after a Josie Minnerath goal.

Things changed in the second half. Willmar (1-3-1) upped its attack and put pressure on Alexandria's goal. Vinje, a seventh grader in her first season on varsity, was up to the challenge as she turned aside all seven shots she faced over the final 40 minutes of the 1-0 win.

"They were peppering the goal, and it felt like it was 0-0 again at halftime," Vinje said. "You need to go hard at the ball. Our team was getting good shots, but it wasn't going in at that time, so we just needed to stand our ground."

It's common for every goalie to have to make at least a couple tough saves throughout a shutout, and Vinje did just that. A Willmar forward had a step on the defense in the 46th minute. An Alexandria defender forced the shot from the right, but it was a hard ball that Vinje got in front of. Almost 15 minutes later, she dived to the ground to make a save to her right in what might have been Willmar's best opportunity all night.

"She made a couple big (saves), without a doubt," head coach Tom Roos said.

Roos was impressed with the way Vinje took control of her space on Tuesday. Willmar tried to use its speed by sending the ball upfield and letting its attackers run onto it. Vinje came out of her box a few times to run down balls before the Willmar forwards could get there.

If she was nervous out on the field, it didn't show. Vinje shared a laugh with a Willmar player after just barely beating her to a ball in the first half. She aggressively shouted direction to her defenders throughout the night. It's a good sign for a team that was used to having that leadership in goal a year ago in senior Emma Ziegler.

"I think losing the goalie, we were kind of skeptical coming in," Minnerath said of entering the season having lost Ziegler to graduation. "We didn't have a choice and being a seventh grader, that's kind of hard. That's a lot of pressure on her, but she's been doing amazing, and so has Summer (Gerhardt). I'm glad they are sticking with it and knowing what to do under pressure. They're doing really good at it."

Gerhardt is a sophomore this season who is getting some experience with the junior varsity team right now. Roos likes what she brings to the table in terms of her athleticism, but the first few games this year were all about seeing exactly what the Cardinals had in net with both players needing time to adjust to this level.

"We had to spend a few games kind of sorting things out," Roos said. "Summer brings an incredible amount of athleticism to the table, but she doesn't have as much experience as Sophia, despite Sophia being a seventh grader. Sophia has had a lot of training. Right now, Sophia is kind of the most varsity ready, and she certainly showed that tonight."

If getting her first varsity win with a shutout wasn't memorable enough, Tuesday's victory also came with her older brother, Alexandria native David Vinje, coaching Willmar. It was part of a fun night for the young netminder in what she hopes is one of many over the next handful of years.