Cards face remade Sabres team

The Cardinals won that shootout 40-32 to cement their spot at the state tournament. There were a lot of seniors on that Alexandria team, but nothing like there was for the Sabres.

Sartell-St. Stephen returns just two starters from the 2016 team - Gavin Reitz at fullback and Riley Hartwig at tight end.

"Sartell graduated some really nice players off of that team," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "We did too, but we were lucky that we had a lot of juniors on the field last year."

That was evident in week one as the Cardinals looked relatively experienced in taking their season opener 34-28 over Andover. Sartell saw exactly how tough it is to replace so much experience as the Sabres lost 28-2 to Cambridge-Isanti on the road.

"They're a team that's I think rebuilding a little bit from a year ago," Empting said. "They have a lot of guys out there seeing first action, so I think they're still trying to figure things out a little bit. I know Sartell is a proud program with a great tradition. They're well coached, and I know we're going to see growth from that team in week two from week one."

Empting wants to see his players progress in that same fashion this week. The Cardinals did a lot of good things last week, especially on offense where they totaled 538 yards.

Senior Michael Empting was 18-for-24 passing with 375 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his starting debut at quarterback. Cody Faber had eight catches for two scores and 204 yards, while Thomas Anderson caught five balls for 102 yards and a touchdown on a pass from Faber. Chandler Cole had 80 yards on 21 carries, but 58 of those came on the game-winning touchdown.

"Our kids made plays when they had to," Empting said. "I thought our offensive line was physical. Cody Faber was dynamic in space. Chandler Cole trusted his blocking late in the game and found the hole and took it to the house. Our guys demonstrated some breakaway speed. Cody, Chandler, Thomas Anderson. It was a pretty dynamic offensive show."

Empting said he was most pleased with the way his guys kept their poise in a close game. The two teams were within a touchdown of each other almost all night before the Cardinals made plays down the stretch to win it.

The Sabres might still be in the process of figuring out who will make those plays for them this early in the season. Empting says that's part of the battle with such a young group getting accustomed to the varsity level.

"Part of it is just trying to put everything together," Empting said. "Getting the kids to play as a unit and trying to find that leadership as well. It's trying to find those kids that are going to step up, be your playmakers, be your leaders on the field because not everything goes well. I thought our team demonstrated that really well in our game against Andover. Our game was back and forth and our kids kept their heads together."

Empting wants to see more of that in this team's first road test on Friday.

"We have to keep growing as a team ourselves," he said. "Watching our video, our kids played really hard, but we weren't clean. We have areas we need to improve as well. Just trying to keep them focused on the task at hand. Keep them focused on our improvement rather than what Sartell brings to the table."

WEEK TWO

WHAT: Alexandria vs. Sartell-St. Stephen

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Sartell