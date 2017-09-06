Tennis: Cards drop 4-3 match to Willmar

Rachel Bitzan got Alexandria's lone win in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the fourth spot. It was her seventh straight win and seventh in eight tries at fourth singles. Willmar's Cayle Hovland, Jordyn Swoboda and Chloe Hansen all won in straight sets at the first three spots.

Alexandria kept things close by getting two wins in the doubles lineup. Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier got their win at first doubles in three sets, winning 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.

"Taylor and Laura had a roller coaster match where they lost the first set 2-6, came back to claim the second set easily 6-1, only to find themselves down 2-5 in the third set before they rattled off five straight games to claim the point," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said.

Annie Harding and Kaylee Svee needed two close sets at the third spot to win 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The team loss dropped Alexandria to 5-3 overall and to 2-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

WILLMAR 4, ALEXANDRIA 3

SINGLES - No. 1 - Cayle Hovland (W) def. Jamie Lanoue, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 - Jordyn Swoboda (W) def. Alli Prestby, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 - Chloe Hansen (W) def. Brianna Holm, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 - Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Mady Spencer, 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Kirah Keelser-Gross/Ashley Prahl, 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 - Lydia Morrell/Olivia Corneil (W) def. Madison Ressemann/Abby Sater, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 - Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A) def. Alyssa Morrell/Makenna Hogan, 7-6 (5), 6-4