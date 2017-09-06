Volleyball: Willmar edges Alex in four

Alexandria (2-5, 0-2 CLC) won the first set 25-18 only to watch Willmar (3-0, 2-0 CLC) respond with 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21 wins over the next three sets to close things out.

Willmar was paced by three players with double-digit kills in Sydney Olson (12), Caitlin Ogdahl (11) and Carly Wendel (10).

Alexandria's Kendra Hardy had 13 kills. Mia McGrane added six, while Erika Roderick had 27 assists and McKenzie Duwenhoegger had 11 digs.

The Cardinals will welcome in Brainerd (0-2) on Sept. 12 for another 7 p.m. match.

WILLMAR 3, ALEXANDRIA 1

ALEXANDRIA - Ally Albers - 1 assist, 1 dig; Devany Johnson - 9 digs; Erika Roderick - 1 ace, 3 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs; Kendra Hardy - 1 ace, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 4 kills, 11 digs; Mia McGrane - 6 kills, 3 digs; Mya Lesnar - 1 block, 2 digs; Tori Jeseritz - 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs