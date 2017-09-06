Search
Update: Suspects identified; Police chief calls Jasmine 'is an amazing young lady'

    Volleyball: Willmar edges Alex in four

    By Eric Morken Today at 10:50 a.m.

    The Alexandria volleyball team couldn't sustain an early advantage on Tuesday night as Willmar came to town and left with a 3-1 win in the Central Lakes Conference.

    Alexandria (2-5, 0-2 CLC) won the first set 25-18 only to watch Willmar (3-0, 2-0 CLC) respond with 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21 wins over the next three sets to close things out.

    Willmar was paced by three players with double-digit kills in Sydney Olson (12), Caitlin Ogdahl (11) and Carly Wendel (10).

    Alexandria's Kendra Hardy had 13 kills. Mia McGrane added six, while Erika Roderick had 27 assists and McKenzie Duwenhoegger had 11 digs.

    The Cardinals will welcome in Brainerd (0-2) on Sept. 12 for another 7 p.m. match.

    WILLMAR 3, ALEXANDRIA 1

    ALEXANDRIA - Ally Albers - 1 assist, 1 dig; Devany Johnson - 9 digs; Erika Roderick - 1 ace, 3 kills, 27 assists, 10 digs; Kendra Hardy - 1 ace, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 4 kills, 11 digs; Mia McGrane - 6 kills, 3 digs; Mya Lesnar - 1 block, 2 digs; Tori Jeseritz - 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

